Highlights Jordan James has become a regular starter for Birmingham City under Wayne Rooney, starting the last three games and playing the full 90 minutes against Southampton.

There were clubs interested in James, including Premier League club Everton, Serie A side Bologna, and Championship outfit Blackburn Rovers.

James has previously struggled for game time this season but has shown talent and potential, making a significant impact on the team's performance.

19-year-old midfielder Jordan James has become a mainstay in the middle of the park for Birmingham in recent weeks under new boss Wayne Rooney.

The Welsh midfielder had just started one league game all season before Rooney's arrival, that coming in August's 2-1 win over Plymouth Argyle.

nder the ex-Derby County boss, James has started the Blues' last three games, playing the full 90 against Southampton before playing 73 minutes and 72 minutes against Ipswich Town and Sunderland respectively.

This will please Birmingham, as there were clubs interested in the youngster and if he wasn't getting adequate game time he may have been tempted to leave St Andrew's in January. Losing a 19-year-old who's performed well at international level against the likes of Croatia would have been a huge blow for the Blues.

Who was interested in Jordan James?

Plenty of teams are thought to be admirers of James, with some fellow Championship clubs among them. It was reported by Alan Nixon in July that Premier League club Everton were interested in James, while Nixon also reported in April that Serie A side Bologna and then Premier League outfit Leicester City were keeping a watchful eye on the Hereford-born product.

While in September this year, The Sun reported that ambitious Serie A club Lecce were interested in James along with Championship outfit Blackburn Rovers.

The Welshman didn't seem to fit in with the system used under ex-boss John Eustace, but Wayne Rooney has spotted the youngster's obvious talent and has been willing to give him opportunities.

How has Jordan James performed for Birmingham City?

The midfielder made his Birmingham City first-team debut as a 17-year-old when he came on against Bristol City in November 2021. He'd go on to make his first league start later that month when he played the full 90 minutes against Blackpool, before starting the next six games under Lee Bowyer.

He'd go on to make 20 league appearances during the 2021/22 campaign, impressive stats for someone who had begun that campaign playing for the Blues' U18 side.

James would back that up with a further 30 Championship appearances during the 2022/23 campaign, but just nine were starts. He started the first six league games of the season, with three more starts sporadically throughout the campaign.

Until Birmingham's recent game with Southampton on the 28th October, James had started just four league games since August 2022, a worrying stat for a youngster looking to play as much football as possible.

After his three consecutive starts have seen the Blues pick up just one point, James will be hoping Rooney keeps the faith in him as they look to pick up their first win under the new boss after the international break.

According to Sofascore, James has scored one goal this season, has a passing accuracy of 75% and recovers 1.4 balls a game.

Now that the 19-year-old is playing regularly, Birmingham will be hoping it puts the interested clubs off James and that it will allow the Welshman to replicate the form he's shown at international level.