‘It seems a risk’ – Fulham plotting transfer swoop for Arsenal player: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Fulham are reportedly interested in signing Arsenal defender Calum Chambers according to The Sun.

Chambers has struggled for consistent game time with the Gunners, and it seems unlikely that he has a long-term future at the club.

The defender made 18 appearances in total for Arsenal in the 2019/20 season, before injury cut short his time in the team under the management of Mikel Arteta.

Arsenal are reportedly looking for a fee in the region of £12million for Chambers’ services, and it seems as though Fulham are interested in a potential deal for the 25-year-old.

The Cottagers are preparing for life back in the Premier League, after they won promotion via the play-offs in the Championship.

But would Chambers be a good addition to the Fulham squad?

We discuss…..

Ned Holmes:

I think this looks a strong signing but I’d be really concerned about his injury record.

In Michael Hector, Fulham have a fantastic centre-back and one that I’m confident can thrive at Premier League level.

Outside him I can’t say I’m fully convinced by their options, so moving for a proven top-flight defender like Chambers is a good move.

He’s has put together some impressive performances for Arsenal in recent years but has struggled to stay fit.

It seems a risk for Fulham to spend big on a defender that might miss long periods of the season.

Alfie Burns:

I can see how Chambers would fit into the style of play Scott Parker favours.

He’s good on the ball and offers potential Premier League experience for Fulham to add to their defensive ranks.

At 25, he’s at the age where he needs to be playing more regularly than he is and it’s an advantage that he’s spent time at Craven Cottage before.

Whether he’s worth the £12m is another question, but it’s not a bad signing for Fulham to chase.

George Dagless:

I’m unsure.

I think Fulham would be wise looking to get in a new centre-half to challenge Tim Ream for a spot – I think Michael Hector is a cert to start next season – and Chambers obviously has talent.

However, I think Fulham would be wise in getting someone more proven at this level that can come in quickly and help lead alongside Hector.

Adding experience in key areas could be ideal for Fulham this year, because the basics of their squad in terms of ability are already good – it’s just adding that extra bit of knowhow.