‘It seems a no-brainer’ – Swansea City urged to take action after transfer development shared: The verdict

Swansea City could face a battle to keep hold of Jamie Paterson in the January window, with West Brom interested in the attacking midfielder.

The former Bristol City man joined the Welsh side in the summer on a free transfer, agreeing a one-year deal to link up with Russell Martin’s men.

And, it’s proven to be one of the signings of the season so far, with Paterson contributing eight goals and four assists in the campaign so far.

Unsurprisingly, such form has caught the eye of others, with the Daily Mail stating that West Brom are hoping to take advantage of his contract situation by picking up Paterson in the New Year.

So, should Swansea move to extend the 29-year-old’s deal? Here our writers share their thoughts…

Marcus Ally

If that is what is required to make him stay, yes. There is an intense clash of styles between West Bromwich Albion and Swansea City therefore whether or not Paterson would even be a good signing for the Baggies is hard to predict. But West Brom have parachute payments and the Swans no longer do, so they will be able to offer a more lucrative wage packet to the 30-year-old.

Paterson’s injury record in recent years does not suggest he should receive a contract any longer than his current one at Swansea. However, in terms of the transfer market it puts them in a very strong position.

Martin has been able to persuade Matt Grimes to sign a new contract in the last few weeks which suggests that Paterson would not be a huge problem. Swans do not have to sell Paterson even if they receive some hefty bids from West Brom in January. I think it would be a mistake for him to leave at this juncture.

Toby Wilding

It’s a no brainer that Swansea should be looking to extend Paterson’s contract in the wake of this news.

The winger has made a big impact since arriving at Swansea, scoring a number of important goals in some impressive performances, so it would be a big blow to lose him so soon.

Indeed, his contract situation could also mean they risk losing him on the cheap, and that too would be frustrating given the quality he has demonstrated during his time in Wales.

Retaining his services amid this interest from a club pushing for promotion to the Premier League would be a clear show of strength and intent from the board to the fans, meaning this is an opportunity to lay down a marker on and off the pitch that you feel the club simply must try and take.

George Dagless

Absolutely.

If there’s any chance at all that a new deal is there to be done then the Swans should be all over it because Paterson has been in fine form so far this season.

He’s scored eight goals in the league and added a further four assists to ensure he’s one of the most efficient players going forward in the league at this stage of the season.

Any side would be wise to sign him onto extended terms in light of that and, naturally, he’s attracting interest from further afield.

If Swansea feel as though they can offer him an improved deal and the player is happy at the club, and there’s no reason why he shouldn’t be, I do think there is every chance that a new contract should be sorted.