Highlights QPR are interested in taking Jay Stansfield on loan for the upcoming season, along with three other Championship sides.

Stansfield is a young and talented striker who has shown potential in League One, but has limited experience in the Championship.

While QPR could benefit from bolstering their attacking line, it may be more beneficial for Stansfield to join a club that is not relying heavily on young players and near the bottom end of the table.

Queens Park Rangers have made an enquiry to take Fulham striker Jay Stansfield on loan for the 2023/24 season.

That is according to the Evening Standard, who state that the Rs are one of four Championship sides who are interested in the young striker.

The 20-year-old originally came through the ranks at Exeter City but moved to Fulham very early in his career.

Stansfield has played tonnes of games for the Cottagers academy teams and has featured eight times for the first team.

But, as he is a bit off their first-team squad and spent last season on loan at Exeter City, the striker is said to be actively looking for another loan move for this season, and Fulham are willing to grant it if the right opportunity appears.

Would Jay Stansfield be a good signing for QPR?

As we wait to see if QPR win the race for Stansfield, FLW writers have shared their thoughts on the Championship side's interest and revealed whether they think the forward is ready for the Championship.

Here is what they said…

Brett Worthington

Out of the several areas that QPR still need to improve in, the forward line is one that is definitely screaming out for reinforcements.

So, it comes as little surprise that QPR is looking at potential options that may be available this late in the window. However, it may surprise you the type of profile they are considering, as Jay Stansfield is a very raw, up-and-coming talent who has only two appearances to his name in the Championship.

Stansfield was excellent for Exeter City last season and deserved all the plaudits he got, but there is a difference between League One and the Championship.

But, saying that Stansfield may be better suited at a club that isn’t expected to be near the bottom end of the table and is already relying on young players.

QPR’s forward line has Lyndon Dykes as their most experienced striker, with him supported by Sinclair Armstrong and Charlie Kelman, both inexperienced at this level.

So, it seems a little odd for QPR to decide to throw another young, inexperienced striker into the mix. If anything, the club needs someone who has been there and done it at the top end of the pitch and who can help the young forwards already at the club.

That said, Stansfield may be better off waiting and seeing which other Championship or League One teams come knocking, which they are bound to do.

Sam Rourke

Simply put, QPR need to bolster their attacking line and it's likely to be a priority for the club before the September 1st deadline.

The side really only have Lyndon Dykes and Sinclair Armstrong as genuine contenders for the striking role with Charlie Kelman also in the mix albeit his lack of experience is a concern.

Stansfield is an exciting, young forward who seriously impressed for the Grecians last term in League One, with him providing nine goals and seven assists for the club as they maintained their League One status.

It seems that Fulham are wanting to give Stansfield another loan move with a Championship switch the preference, and for me, I think QPR could actually be a really good fit.

He'd offer the R's a different dimension up-front and he could prove perfect foil to the likes of Dykes and Armstrong with his diminutive frame and pace something that Ainsworth's side could do with in attacking areas.

I'd be confident he'd get a lot of game time at Loftus Road as well and he'll no doubt be eager to show that he can excel at second tier level after a promising stint in League One last time out.