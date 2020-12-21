‘It remains very difficult’ – Journalist delivers Sunderland takeover verdict as decision looms

Sunderland supporters must remain cautious as the club’s takeover saga rumbles on, according to Phil Smith of the Sunderland Echo.

The Black Cats have a agreed a deal that will Kyril Louis-Dreyfus and Juan Sartori purchase a majority stake and take control of the club.

As a result, Stewart Donald is due to sell the bulk of his shares and take on the role of a silent shareholder.

It remains to be seen when such a deal will be completed, but according to Smith, there’s still matters to be settled if a deal is to be done.

Writing in a Q&A for the Sunderland Echo, Smith said: “CEO Jim Rodwell made clear at Sincil Bank that while talks are advanced, and there has been some dialogue with the EFL, there are matters still to be settled.

“He mentioned loan funding to be sorted (the FPP loan the obvious and most expensive example there), as well as matters such as property and the funding of ongoing costs.

“All indications are that while Stewart Donald is likely to remain a minority shareholder, he firmly intends to become a sleeping partner and wants to bring an end to his day-to-day involvement in club matters.

“The wider picture of how this deal will break down, though, remains unclear. Think you’re a big Sunderland fan? Take our 18 question quiz to find out 1 of 18 What year were Sunderland formed? 1879 1880 1881 1882

“Kyril Louis-Dreyfus is thought to have ambitious plans for the club surrounding areas such as the academy, and has made a positive impression on those with knowledge of his ideas. After numerous failed takeover talks, though, supporters are understandably sceptical and will also be looking for concrete evidence that Louis-Dreyfus will have the scope and power required to initiate the change required after the failure of the current regime.

“Most supporters have been encouraged by the recent changes made in the footballing structure, but the takeover remains the key issue to be settled and until it is, it remains very difficult for the club to move forward properly.

“The expectation for some time has been for Louis-Dreyfus to arrive in some capacity, and remains so with a will on all sides to do a deal, but recent experience tells us to be cautious until definitively settled.” The Verdict Supporters are getting very anxious about the takeover deal. The club needs to get this done before the January transfer window if they’re to realistically enter the transfer market for reinforcements. Lee Johnson will be pushing to strengthen his squad and the sooner the takeover is done the better.