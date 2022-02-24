“It really wouldn’t surprise me” – Sunderland fan pundit issues Dan Neil claim

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

One of the most exciting stars to breakthrough into the EFL this season has been Sunderland midfielder Dan Neil.

The 20-year-old, who has spent the most part of this campaign as a teenager, has emerged as a regular starter at The Stadium of Light – and with this, he’s attracted interest from Premier League clubs including Burnley.

Whilst his form may have slightly dipped, in line with the rest of the squad, he has shown ability and desire in abundance, proving to be a real bright spark at the top end of League One.

Primarily operating as a central midfielder, Neil has been tasked with operating in a holding role, whilst he has also seen minutes as left-back for the Back Cats.

Answering whether Neil is likely to leave in the summer if Sunderland are not to achieve promotion, FLW’s Sunderland fan pundit said: “In all honesty, it really wouldn’t surprise me.

“A young, talented, English central midfielder is going to be a key target for a lot of clubs, in terms of bringing them through the ranks.

“There’s been links with Aston Villa and Burnley through January, but I am not really sure how true that was.

“But, Dan Neil we will be desperate to hold on to.

“He hasn’t been as good recently but I think a lot of people are pinning that down to the fact that he has played so many games in his breakthrough season and he’s knackered, he’s totally knackered.

“I would not be surprised to see him leave in all honesty, he’s a very, very, very talented young boy and definitely miles ahead of League One, absolutely miles ahead.”

The verdict

Playing with excellent levels of maturity, bravery and evident ability, Neil is someone who can quit easily become a Premier League player in the near future.

Possessing all the technical traits to justify a move to England’s top-tier, his experience within the first-team set up at Sunderland this season will have equipped for the mental side of making such a move.

He has struggled to be as effective in recent weeks, with Sunderland’s form taking a turn for the worst.

However, being a local lad who is representing the club he loves, he will be eager to play a key part in helping his side to secure promotion and their four-year stay in League One.