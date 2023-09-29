Highlights Reading faces the risk of another relegation if the financial situation is not resolved soon, as they have already been deducted four points this season.

Owner Dai Yongge's handling of the situation has garnered criticism, and relegation would ultimately be his responsibility.

Despite having a decent squad, any more off-field problems could greatly impact Reading's chances of staying out of the relegation zone.

Reading’s current ownership situation is reaching a boiling point amid the threat of further points deduction penalties.

The Royals have already been deducted four points this season for failing to comply with financial agreements reached with the EFL.

The four points they have lost have dropped the team down into the relegation zone in League One, with the team sitting 22nd in the table.

Reading have been placed under a transfer embargo yet again with another points deduction looming, as owner Dai Yongge comes under increasing scrutiny for the way he is running the club.

The businessman is reportedly looking for between £70m-80m in order to agree to a sale of his shares in the Berkshire outfit.

What does Carlton Palmer think of Reading’s current financial turmoil?

Carlton Palmer has expressed sympathy for Ruben Selles, who is trying to manage the first team squad during all of these off-field issues.

He has claimed that Reading run the risk of suffering yet another relegation unless everything is sorted soon.

“Reading currently sit third bottom in League One, and reports are suggesting that Reading may be hit with a further points deduction,” Palmer told Football League World.

“Already they have been deducted four points so far this season.

“They are one point from safety.

“If the club keeps getting hit with points deductions for failing to comply with the agreement reached with the EFL, they’re going to run a serious risk of being relegated in back-to-back seasons.

“The owner Dai Yongge is continuing to seek external investment with the aim of mitigating the risk of cash complications in the future.

“It really needs to get sorted.

“It must be so frustrating for the manager because he just doesn’t know what’s happening, and he’s trying to get the team going and you’re hit with another points deduction.”

The Royals finished 22nd in the Championship table in the previous campaign, dropping the team into the third division.

The gap to safety was just five points, with Reading having been hit with a six-point deduction penalty during the season.

That penalty effectively proved the difference between staying in the second tier and dropping into League One.

Selles was appointed as manager during the summer with the goal of steering the club back towards the Championship as quickly as possible.

However, the turmoil off the field is proving to be a major stumbling block in any kind of progress made on the pitch.

Next up for Selles’ side is the visit of Burton Albion to the Madejski Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Can Reading avoid relegation to League Two?

If the club keeps getting deducted points then Reading will struggle to maintain their place in League One, let alone challenge for promotion.

Yongge has received plenty of criticism for his handling of the situation at Reading, and relegation will be his fault if it does happen.

The sooner he gets out of the club the better for everyone involved at Reading.

There is a decent squad there, so they should be able to get the results needed from here to remain out of the relegation zone, but any further off-field issues could tip the scales against them significantly.