Former Sunderland player Stephen Elliot has blasted the decision to award Sheffield United's winning goal at the Stadium of Light last night.

The Blades ran out 2-1 winners in the Championship clash between the two sides, with Tommy Doyle's 61st minute winner proving very controversial.

Indeed, images appeared to show Blades player Sander Berge attempting to touch the ball as it was fired into the box, with the Norwegian clearly in an offside position.

However, the officials deemed this not to be interfering with play, allowing Doyle's strike to stand.

As a result, former Sunderland attacker Stephen Elliot issued a strong reaction on social media.

Indeed, on Twitter, he wrote: "Obviously (for good reason) there has been a lot of talk of this tonight."

"It really is a disgrace.

"It’s a dead-ball so there is no excuse whatsoever.

"Absolutely shocking decision. 🤯🤯🤯🤯."

The result leaves Sunderland sitting 12th in the EFL Championship at present, with just nine league matches left to play this season.

The Black Cats are currently eight points adrift of the play-offs and the top six in the division.

The fixtures do not get any easier, either, with fourth-place Luton Town up next for Tony Mowbray's side.

The Verdict

It's clear looking back at the images that the officials at the Stadium of Light got that one wrong last night.

It's unfortunate for Sunderland, but without VAR to intervene, their decision stands.

It's a huge rub of the green and bit of luck for Sheffield United, who are in desperate need of points to maintain their place in second.

With their upcoming fixtures in mind, the play-offs are now looking a very tough ask for Sunderland and Tony Mowbray.