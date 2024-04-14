Highlights Klich predicted big things for Bogusz at Leeds, but unfortunately, it never came to fruition for the young midfielder.

Bogusz only managed three appearances for Leeds United, falling far short of Klich's impressive record at Elland Road.

Despite moving to Los Angeles FC, Bogusz was unable to make a significant impact during his time at Leeds United, disappointing all involved.

In recent years, there are unlikely to be many players more popular in Leeds United circles, than Mateusz Klich.

The Polish midfielder was of course, a famously key part of the Whites' squad that finally ended the club's long wait for promotion back to the Premier League back in 2020.

Beyond that, the midfielder's work rate and commitment on the pitch, and his passion and personality on it, always made him one for the Elland Road fanbase to enjoy and appreciate in a number of ways.

However, not everything that Klich did during his time at Leeds United, eventually worked out for all concerned.

One Mateusz Klich prediction did not pay off

Back in the 2019 January transfer window, Leeds completed the signing of Mateusz Bogusz from Ruch Chorzow in his native Poland.

That of course, saw the young midfielder link up with his fellow countryman at Elland Road in the form of Klich.

Indeed, Klich himself certainly expected big things of Bogusz while the midfielder was on the books of the Yorkshire club.

Speaking about Bogusz back in the summer of 2019 after the midfielder had scored in a friendly win over Western Sydney Wanderers, Klich had claimed that his fellow Pole was likely to become a better player than him.

Ultimately though, that was not a prediction from Klich that came true when it came to the Leeds career of Bogusz.

Things never worked out for Bogusz at Leeds United

While Klich, as has already been mentioned, enjoyed an excellent career at Elland Road that has seen him go down in modern day Leeds folklore, the same cannot be said for Bogusz.

Although he was on the books of the Yorkshire club for just over four years, even earning a contract extension at one point, the younger Polish midfielder never made an impact on the pitch for the Whites.

Throughout his long spell with the club, Bogusz was never able to establish himself as an influential figure at Leeds United.

At senior level, the midfielder managed just three appearances for the club - only one of which was in the league - while failing to find the net or provide any assists.

That is some way short of the 195 appearances, 24 goals and 21 assists that Klich during his own time at Elland Road, highlighting the far greater impact he was able to make for the club.

Indeed, for three of the season that he was contracted to Leeds, Bogusz was out on loan in the Spanish second-tier with Logrones and Ibiza, which arguably shows how far down the pecking order he was at Elland Road.

Mateusz Bogusz club career record - stats from Transfermarkt Club Appearances Goals Assists Los Angeles FC 49 5 8 UD Ibiza 46 6 7 Ruch Chorzow 33 5 1 Logrones 24 1 1 Leeds United 3 0 0 As of 10th April 2024

Bogusz eventually left Leeds in March last year, when he followed Klich to MLS - albeit joining a different club - when he signed for Los Angeles FC.

Since moving there, the midfielder has at least been able to enjoy more game time, and make a more considerable impact on the pitch.

Regardless of that though, the stats and history mean there is no denying that things did not work for Bogusz at Leeds United in the way that anyone would have wanted, not least Klich himself.