‘It never rains but it pours’, ‘I give up’ – These Reading fans react as significant club update shared

Reading are set to be hit with a nine-point deduction that will be applied this season following their financial issues.

As I understand it, #readingfc are set to accept a NINE point deduction with a potential three added on (subject to conditions). I’m also told the deduction must take place this season. — Courtney Friday (@cfridayjourno) November 2, 2021

It’s no secret that the Royals have been in talks with the EFL over a punishment for breaching the rules after they recorded operating losses that were significantly more than they should’ve.

And, in a development shared last night, reporter Courtney Friday claimed that the club have accepted to be docked nine points immediately, with a further three suspended.

If that happens, it will see Veljko Paunovic’s side drop from 17th to 21st in the Championship table and they would be just one point above the relegation zone ahead of this evening’s fixtures.

Therefore, this news has unsurprisingly not gone down well with the Reading fans, although some are relieved that the issue will now be sorted instead of hanging over the team as the season progresses.

Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…

It never rains but it pours. https://t.co/digrz1oyGI — Gary Fleming (@garyfleming14) November 2, 2021

Can't believe it's nine points and not six 🙃🙃. It is what is it unfortunately. Just need to climb away from the relegation zone as soon as possible. Easier said than done mind #readingfc https://t.co/Xq2ZQYcnDK — Jack (@thesimpsonRFC) November 2, 2021

🎵We’re all going on a league one tour 🎵 https://t.co/WkqpXgo1tS — Harry (@hk3mp) November 2, 2021

Ffs we are heading for league one 🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️ https://t.co/pScsjk0BGV — wallsy2000 (@Wallsy1871) November 2, 2021

Punishment surely doesn't fit the crime here? Especially if Derby are getting the same https://t.co/2nNitQyXyx — Aidan (@dingaidan_) November 2, 2021