Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Reading

‘It never rains but it pours’, ‘I give up’ – These Reading fans react as significant club update shared

Published

7 mins ago

on

Reading are set to be hit with a nine-point deduction that will be applied this season following their financial issues.

It’s no secret that the Royals have been in talks with the EFL over a punishment for breaching the rules after they recorded operating losses that were significantly more than they should’ve.

And, in a development shared last night, reporter Courtney Friday claimed that the club have accepted to be docked nine points immediately, with a further three suspended.

If that happens, it will see Veljko Paunovic’s side drop from 17th to 21st in the Championship table and they would be just one point above the relegation zone ahead of this evening’s fixtures.

Can you remember the score from Reading’s last 15 opening day matches?

1 of 15

How did Steve Coppell's side get on against Middlesbrough on the opening day of the 06/07 Premier League season?

Therefore, this news has unsurprisingly not gone down well with the Reading fans, although some are relieved that the issue will now be sorted instead of hanging over the team as the season progresses.

Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘It never rains but it pours’, ‘I give up’ – These Reading fans react as significant club update shared

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: