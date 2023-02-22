“It might be a case where…” – Vincent Kompany provides upbeat Burnley injury update after Millwall draw

Burnley played out a 1-1 draw at Millwall yesterday evening, with Tom Bradshaw’s late strike cancelling out Ashley Barnes’ opener.

The Clarets, who have faced tough tests in their last two fixtures, sit 16 points clear of Middlesbrough in third position, whilst they have also opened up a healthy 12-point advantage over Sheffield United in second.

However, they have had to deal with several injury issues in recent weeks amidst what is a rather busy schedule ahead of the March international break.

The likes of Jordan Beyer, Manuel Benson and Jay Rodriguez are currently unavailable because of injury, whilst Taylor Harwood-Bellis is seemingly a longer-term absentee.

Speaking to the Burnley express regarding the injury situation after yesterday’s clash at The Den and when asked if there was anything positive to say, Kompany said: “I hope so.

“It might be a case where they’re all back at once, but it’s day by day. It’s not like I can fault anyone; Benny got a nasty kick and he’s been out since, but we hope to get him back soon. Jay Rod has been a little bit of an ongoing concern and we hope to have him back soon.”

The verdict

Kompany has an excellent squad at his disposal and despite missing some important individuals, they have maintained a very high level of performance.

With Beyer and Harwood-Bellis out at the moment, Hjalmar Ekdal has come in and thrived in the heart of the Clarets defence, whilst Barnes has proven to be a key source of goals over the last two fixtures as Rodriguez continues his recovery.

The Burnley boss will be pleased by the levels of competition within his squad but like any manager, he will be wanting as many players to return to full fitness as possible.

The next three fixtures for the Clarets are games against those teams battling for Championship safety and it will be interesting to see if they can remain dominant.