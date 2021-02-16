‘It may ultimately cost us dearly’ – Reasons given for Huddersfield Town’s drop in form: Fan’s Voice

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Fan’s Voice’ series, where we gather original opinions from those closest to the clubs concerned on matters surrounding their team and share them with a wider audience…

Huddersfield Town are in free-fall at the moment and, after some bright moments under Carlos Corberan at the start of the season, the Terriers are now getting pulled towards the dropzone.

The Championship is an unforgiving league and with the matches set to start piling up in the coming weeks, we’re going to really learn a lot about who is up for the fight and who isn’t this season.

For Terriers fans, then, a run of five defeats in seven and no wins at all in that period could not have come at a worse time.

With that said, FLW’s Huddersfield Town fan pundit, Graeme Rayner, has suggested a mix of reasons are behind this alarming slide down the league table they are currently on:

“A combination of an horrific injury list (which may well be down to too extreme a training regime), mental fragility and an inability to address these issues in the January window. We desperately needed a striker and it seems that, for whatever reason, we weren’t willing or able to do what was necessary. It may ultimately cost us dearly, resulting in relegation.”

Our verdict

There’s certainly cause for concern at Huddersfield at the moment.

We often see a side get dragged into the fight in the Championship seemingly all of a sudden, see Hull City last season, and Huddersfield are at risk of being that team this time around.

Their injuries have obviously not helped at all but there was a chance in January to try and do something about that and, evidently, enough has not been done.

It’s going to be a real scrap between now and the end of the campaign and Town fans will just hope the fit enough Terriers players available are up for the fight.