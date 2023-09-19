After losing out in the Championship play-off final last season by way of penalty shootout, Coventry City would have been one of the favourites to be in and around the top six once again with last season's squad - but it has been all change at the CBS Arena this past summer.

Their two star players in the form of Viktor Gyokeres and Gustavo Hamer were sold for £20 million and £15 million respectively, giving manager Mark Robins and relatively new owner Doug King a war-chest not ever seen before for the Sky Blues.

And spend it they did - Coventry splashed out around the €30 million (£25.9 million) mark with their marquee addition being that of USA international striker Haji Wright from Antalyaspor for £7.7 million, subsequently breaking the club's long-standing transfer record in the process.

Coventry City - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Haji Wright Antalyaspor Permanent Ellis Simms Everton Permanent Liam Kitching Barnsley Permanent Milan van Ewijk Heerenveen Permanent Bobby Thomas Burnley Permanent Tatsuhiro Sakamoto KV Oostende Permanent Brad Collins Barnsley Permanent Jay Dasilva Bristol City Permanent Joel Latibeaudiere Swansea City Permanent Yasin Ayari Brighton Loan Luis Binks Bologna Loan

A lot of money spent doesn't always mean immediate success though, and Robins is finding that out right now with City currently struggling to get over the line when it comes to winning three points.

After blasting Middlesbrough off the park 3-0 at home in August, Coventry have followed that up with four successive draws and just two goals scored by their players from open play in that time.

Clearly City are still in need of time to gel together, with a whole host of changes meaning that a lot of players will not be familiar with each others game, but at some point results will need to change.

And perhaps all it will take is the utilisation of one particular player who hasn't received much of a chance since his summer arrival in the Midlands, and that is Tatsuhiro Sakamoto.

Sakamoto won't have been very known in England before signing from Belgian outfit Oostende, but the Japan international looked lightning quick in pre-season, yet so far hasn't been used that much by Robins whatsoever.

However, there is an argument to be made that the 26-year-old should be coming in against Cardiff City on Tuesday night, or if not against the Bluebirds then in Monday night's clash with Huddersfield Town in a bid to find that creative spark either out wide or through the middle.

What has Tatsuhiro Sakamoto done so far for Coventry?

Sakamoto has played four times in the Championship for Cov so far this season, but only one of those outings has been from the start.

He was seen very briefly against Leicester City on the opening day of the 2023-24 campaign but saw more minutes against Middlesbrough before finally starting against Swansea City in attacking midfield.

Completing one key pass but just one dribble, Sakamoto was back on the bench against Sunderland but didn't make it onto the pitch, but he did against Watford, arriving on the 71st minute - this time at right wing-back.

Not used by Robins in the 1-1 draw with Hull on Friday, Sakamoto will be fresh for the games ahead and he will be looking to impress.

Where would Tatsuhiro Sakamoto fit into Coventry City's starting 11?

Sakamoto is a very versatile player and looking at the 11 players that started against Hull last week, there are a number of different options as to where Robins could utilise the rapid attacker.

He has already started in the attacking midfield role twice - once in the EFL Cup and then in the league - and if Robins wanted to go with a one striker system then Sakamoto could form part of a 'number 10' duo with Kasey Palmer or Hassan Ayari.

His versatility also means that he can play at either wing-back position, with his main role at Oostende being that of a left wing-back as a left-footed player, although he played on the right just as much.

You'd argue though that Jay Dasilva's spot in the starting 11 is more takeable than Milan Van Ewijk's considering how much the Dutchman cost, so with that in mind, Sakamoto should very much be considered at left wing-back for Coventry's upcoming matches - he could offer something in the final third that they have been missing.