Birmingham City underwent a significant change over the summer with American hedge fund manager Tom Wagner investing in the club.

Despite not being the controlling shareholder at St Andrew's just yet, Wagner's team is operating the club on a day-to-day basis, and even NFL legend Tom Brady has gotten on board with the revolution in the blue half of Birmingham.

There was plenty of excitement at some of City's summer additions and their start to the Championship campaign mirrored the optimism and hope that was put across following Wagner's takeover.

Results though have somewhat stalled since the start of September, and any more negative results could prove costly for current head coach John Eustace.

How long is John Eustace under contract at Birmingham for?

When appointed by the previous controlling ownership of the club, Eustace signed a three-year contract in 2022 to become Birmingham's head coach, replacing Lee Bowyer in the dugout.

That means Eustace has just under two years to go on his current deal, but that doesn't mean to say that the agreement won't be terminated if results continue to go awry.

And with the form they have been showing recent weeks, even though Eustace himself has been hamstrung with a lot of injuries, that could come sooner rather than later.

How likely is it that Birmingham's owners sack John Eustace in the future?

Following any club takeover, a manager is always under pressure and scrutiny from the get-go as they are not the appointed individual of the new custodian - that being Wagner in this situation.

Eustace was backed in the summer, although sales did occur with Tahith Chong and Jobe Bellingham both leaving St Andrew's to both help fund incoming business but to also let players with other ambitions play elsewhere.

The likes of Dion Sanderson, Ethan Laird, Krystian Bielik, Siriki Dembele and Lee Buchanan all arrived for decent enough fees, and 10 points from the first four Championship matches of the 2023-24 season will have been just what Wagner and co wanted to see.

However, since the start of September, the Blues have picked up just two points out of a possible 15, with defeats away at Watford, Preston North End and Norwich City.

Injuries have not helped, especially to quite a lot of Eustace's new recruits to his squad, but he should still have enough quality to not drop so many points in recent weeks.

What will stoke the fire though is that a number of weeks ago, The Telegraph reported that Wayne Rooney was being targeted as an appointment should Eustace depart, although that was after an unbeaten start to the season with 11 points picked up.

Rooney has a good relationship with new Birmingham CEO Garry Cook - a man that was part of the camp along with the England icon's agent Paul Stretford when disgraced businessman Chris Kirchner was attempting to take over both Derby County and Preston North End - and perhaps that is where the link has come from.

Needless to say though, Eustace definitely needs to look over his shoulder and with the high-profile Tom Brady on board as well at the club, the preference for a manager of a similar stature may be wanted as well.

The Rooney rumours can't be a coincidence, and if Eustace does not start to pick up some results soon, starting with matches against Huddersfield Town and West Brom this week, then there could be a sacking on the cards in the near future - no matter how surprising or unfortunate it may be.