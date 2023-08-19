With Leeds United’s threadbare forward line, a move for Michail Antonio could prove beneficial.

Manager Daniel Farke has already had his fair share of problems since taking the hotseat at Elland Road last month, with injuries and transfer speculation leaving him in the dark of who he will be able to use at his disposal this season.

With Patrick Bamford, Georginio Rutter and Mateo Joseph all having injury issues early on, forward Wilfried Gnonto was moved centrally to lead the line in their EFL Championship opener against Cardiff City.

But in more recent developments, Farke confirmed that Gnonto and Luis Sinisterra are no longer part of his dressing room, as they continue to push for transfers away from the club.

This left Joe Gelhardt with an opportunity to impress with Rutter only fit enough to return to the bench at Birmingham City, but he struggled to impose himself as a threat in the final third as the Whites fell to defeat late on courtesy of a Lukas Jutkiewicz penalty.

Ultimately, the west Yorkshire side will be hoping a new addition to the forward department can transform their fortunes.

What is the latest news regarding Michail Antonio?

According to Tom Coates from the Yorkshire Post, Leeds United are keen to sign experienced forward Michail Antonio from West Ham United.

The 33-year-old has been a regular for the Hammers over the last eight years, scoring 61 goals and providing 36 assists in 229 games during his time in East London, and most recently helped push the club on their way to a Europa Conference League title last season.

The former Nottingham Forest man has only a year remaining on his current contract at the London Stadium, with only a small fee required to prise him away.

It is reported that Leeds do face plenty of competition for his signature, with Scottish champions Celtic weighing up a move, while there is also interest generated from Saudi Arabia.

According to Steve Kay from Football Transfers, Antonio is keen to leave the club and is pushing hard to secure a move away before the 1st September transfer window deadline.

In more recent developments, TalkSPORT’s Alan Brazil claimed that he has been “told” Michail Antonio will leave the Irons.

Speaking live on talkSPORT, reporter and West Ham fan Ian Abrahams said: “We desperately need one or two strikers. Gianluca Scamacca is gone, another flop in that position. I’m pretty certain Antonio will go as well.

Brazil then responded saying: “Someone text me yesterday and said he’s on his way, guaranteed he’s on his way.”

What would Michail Antonio bring to the Leeds United side?

Antonio would certainly bring plenty of EFL Championship experience with him to West Yorkshire, with 142 second tier appearances recorded after stints at Reading, Nottingham Forest and Sheffield Wednesday.

With 14 goals in all competitions last season, the versatile front man still knows where the back of the net is and can get his teammates involved at the top end of the pitch with his impressive ability to hold up the ball.

In addition, his unrelenting work rate and strength could provide Championship defenders with a very difficult task in trying to keep the Jamaican international quiet.

However, at the age of 33, the unrelenting nature of the EFL Championship means Antonio will probably be required to contribute off the bench when the likes of Patrick Bamford and Georginio Rutter return to full fitness.

Despite this, the utility player will still be seen as an attractive prospect for Leeds United in the early stages of the campaign, with his eye for goal certainly needed as they aim to put down an early marker for promotion back to the Premier League.