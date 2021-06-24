It may be unpopular but now is the right time for Bristol City to take action concerning Euro 2020 star: Opinion

Few people would have given Hungary a chance to make it out of Euro 2020’s group of death, with Germany, France, and Portugal all harbouring realistic hopes of winning the tournament.

But Group F’s underdogs went toe-to-toe with all three nations and, in all honesty, were very unlucky to come out with just two points and miss out on making it to the knock-out stages of the competition.

Few players exemplified Hungary’s fight more than Bristol City midfielder Adam Nagy, who played nearly every minute for them and regular helped to keep a lid on opposition midfields containing the likes of Paul Pogba, N’Golo Kante, Toni Kroos, and Bruno Fernandes.

Those performances appear to have left Nagy’s stock as high as ever and while swathes of the Ashton Gate faithful are keen to see the 26-year-old repeat those performances in City red this term, offloading him now could be the best thing for the club.

Tournament after tournament, players impress on the international stage and generate interest that leads to deals that often see them moving for more than they’re worth.

Should such an offer come in this summer, the Robins would be foolish not to capitalise.

That’s not to say that Nagy, who looked to be finding his feet for City last season, would not be an asset to Nigel Pearson’s squad but rather that the money his sale may generate would likely be more beneficial.

Transferring the 26-year-old’s international form to club level has been an issue that has proven too much for the South West outfit so far and one that plagued Bologna for the most part as well.

If City could guarantee they’d get the Hungary version of Nagy every week then it would, of course, make sense to try to keep hold of him but looking at things realistically it’s the right time to look to cash in.

The midfielder has just one year left on his current deal, while Pearson has just added Matty James to a central midfield unit that includes the likes of Liam Williams, Han-Noah Massengo, and Tyreeq Bakinson, with former Leicester City man Andy King also understood to be training with the club right now.

In a summer in which Pearson is looking to start the rebuilding process at Ashton Gate and is said to have a limited budget, the multi-million-pound sale of Nagy could be a vital boost.

It may not be popular but if a good offer comes in, now would be the right time to sell.