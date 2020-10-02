‘It may be too soon’ – Garry Monk faces Sheffield Wednesday team dilemma pre-QPR: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sheffield Wednesday face off against Mark Warburton’s QPR at Hillsborough tomorrow searching for another three points as they aim to overturn their minus points deficit.

Monk’s Owls side have secured one win, one draw and one loss so far in this Championship campaign and will be hoping they can seal their first victory at home of the campaign.

Monk has several decisions to make in-terms of his starting eleven and one pressing matter will be whether to involve new signing Callum Paterson from the off against QPR.

The versatile 25-year-old joined from Cardiff City in the week and can operate in numerous positions, but it appears he’ll be utilised as a striker at the Owls, given the lack of depth in that department.

So, should Monk start Paterson from the start against QPR or not?

The team here at FLW offer their views….

Ned Holmes

It all comes down to if he’s ready or not and given he’s spent much of this season on the sidelines, you feel it would be better to ease him in.

Wednesday can expect an open game against the R’s and one that should see them get a fair amount of chances on goal.

Windass will, without doubt, start up top but given he only arrived at the club earlier this week I think it may be too soon to include Paterson from the start.

That said, Monk should be looking to introduce him fairly early on in the second half, if needed, to ensure he gets some minutes into his legs and gets used to play for the Owls.

The game against the R’s is a good chance for Wednesday to pick up some more points and making sure they take their chances will be key.

Alfie Burns

I think Monk will throw him into the starting line-up. That’s not because Wednesday’s attackers haven’t done well, but Monk might just want to freshen things up.

It’s been a good start, but Wednesday are in a position where they need results. Paterson’s arrival will have lifted the squad and, for my money, throwing him into the starting line-up will shake things up.

He’s arrived as a striker and that’s where we expect him to play at the moment. However, his versatility is a massive plus and probably a big factor why Monk has moved to make the signing.

He’s a certainty to be in the squad for that versatility. He could be an invaluable signing.

Jacob Potter

It would be a bold decision.

Garry Monk has already shown loyalty to certain players in the Sheffield Wednesday squad, and has even left their (at the time) only recognised senior striker on the substitutes bench this season in the Championship.

So, he’s not afraid of making bold calls, and I think it should be a no-brainer to throw Paterson straight into the starting XI for their match against QPR this weekend.

He’s a player that has proven experience in the Championship, and he’ll be eager to prove himself at his new club.

QPR haven’t been at their best this season, so it could be the perfect opportunity for Paterson to hit the ground running in front of goal for Sheffield Wednesday.

The Owls need to start a striker for this one though, and Paterson should be the player to lead their line.

If he can hit the ground running, then I’d expect him to be the first name on Garry Monk’s team-sheet for the majority of this year’s campaign.