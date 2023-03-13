It may be a tempting move, but Newcastle United would not be the right destination for Sheffield United man: Opinion

Whether Sheffield United are promoted to the Premier League or not for the 2023-24 season, the general consensus is that Iliman Ndiaye will be playing either in the top flight of English football next season or another big European league.

The 23-year-old has had a tremendous rise through the ranks since the Blades plucked him from non-league Boreham Wood – who he’d never played a senior game for – in 2019, firstly spending time in the under-23’s at Bramall Lane and also being loaned out to Hyde United before finally getting his debut in 2021.

Ndiaye was really unleashed last season initally by Slavisa Jokanovic, but he really came on leaps and bounds under Paul Heckingbottom as he finished the campaign with seven goals in 32 Championship appearances.

2022-23 has been massive for Ndiaye’s reputation though – not only did he go to the FIFA World Cup and play three times for Senegal due to the strength of his form for United, but he has also scored 12 goals and notched eight assists in 40 appearances in all competitions.

It was no surprise to see a bid from Everton come before January’s transfer deadline – one which was batted away by the United hierarchy – but according to a report from The Sun this past weekend, the Toffees remain keen going into the summer, presumably if they stay in the top flight.

They have been joined now though by another relegation threatened side in West Ham United, but more interestingly a side chasing European football in the form of Newcastle United.

We all know about Newcastle’s riches now due to their 2021 Saudi takeover, and they’re willing to spend big money to give Eddie Howe the squad he needs.

And per the weekend’s report, the Magpies have been keeping tabs on Ndiaye in recent weeks with a view to potentially making a move for the France-born forward this summer.

That would be some move for Ndiaye if it happened – but it’s perhaps not the right one for his career right now.

From what we have seen of him for Sheffield United, he has an immense level of technical ability, whether that is his dribbling, finishing or creative skills to supply team-mates with assists.

He clearly has a place in the Premier League next season, either with the Blades or to a bidder that meets the valuation of United, but he will surely not get the regular first-team football that he needs at St. James’ Park, even if they qualify for European football which necessitates a bigger squad.

Ndiaye has played his best football in a front two with a partner, or more specifically playing just off his partner in a supporting role, but Howe’s system at Newcastle does not accommodate for that – he plays a three-attacker formation with two wingers that cut inside and one centre-forward, which you’d think would not suit Ndiaye.

Perhaps his best role there would be on the left-hand side of the three, but even then the presence of Allan Saint-Maximin and new recruit Anthony Gordon would mean he’s not going to see much game-time at all.

It does really call into question why Newcastle will be watching him when they’re well-covered in the positions he plays in, and there will be other Premier League sides he would fit in far better should there be widespread interest in his services.

Of course though if the Blades hold out for promotion then he should probably stick around for another season at least to carry on flourishing in the red and white, but if they stay down then the Premier League should be his destination – just not Newcastle.