‘It may be a struggle’ – Should Blackburn Rovers attempt to complete this transfer deal? The verdict

Blackburn Rovers remain well on course to challenge for a top-six finish in the Championship this season under the guidance of Tony Mowbray.

The Lancashire-based side are currently sat eighth in the second tier standings, and will be eager to build on an impressive first game back in competitive action.

Rovers beat Bristol City 3-1 at Ewood Park as they closed the gap on sixth-placed Preston North End with eight matches remaining in this year’s campaign.

One player that has played a key role for Blackburn in their impressive season to date is Manchester City loanee Tosin Adarabioyo, who has made 29 appearances in all competitions this term.

But should Blackburn be attempting to make his loan spell a permanent move in the summer?

We discuss….

Ned Holmes:

Definitely. If Blackburn have the chance of signing Adarabioyo permanently in the upcoming window, I think they should do all they can to ensure that they can get the deal done.

The Manchester City loanee has been outstanding in central defence for them and has become an integral part of Mowbray’s side.

He’s athletic, strong, reads the game well, isn’t afraid of a tackle, and can cause issues in the opposition box – as his three goals and one assist in the Championship prove.

At 22, Adarabioyo is only likely to improve as he gets more games under his belt and looks like someone that could be at the heart of Blackburn’s defence for some time.

The defender only has one year left on his current deal at City, so the Premier League club may be looking to cash in on him this summer and if he’s within Rovers’ budget it’s a move they should undoubtedly be looking to make.

Sam Rourke:

They would love to, but it may be a struggle.

Adarabioyo has enjoyed a stellar season at Blackburn and his solidity at the back is one of the main reasons why Rovers find themselves where they do in the table.

The player has an excellent passing skillset and is a real commanding presence at the back, it’s easy to forget he’s only 22.

With the centre-back situation at Manchester City not necessarily completely certain, there could be room for Adarabioyo in some capacity at City next season.

I can see Guardiola utilising the player here and there and really start integrating him into the setup at the club, instead of opting for another loan move for the player.

As much as Rovers would love this, I can’t see it happening.

Alfie Burns:

They can try but I’m not entirely convinced that Adarabioyo or Manchester City would be open to this move.

Already this season we have heard Adarabioyo talking about getting into the first-team fold at City and one day captaining the side. Is he really, just a few months later, going to ditch that and sign for Blackburn?

A move to Ewood Park has been great for his development and the centre-back is going to feel like this move has been far more beneficial for him than his spell with West Brom, but I’m still not convinced he will want to make it permanent now.

He’s still young and has probably got another loan move in him, which might be Blackburn’s best bet of reuniting beyond the end of this season.