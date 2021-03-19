‘It makes sense to let him leave’ – Sheffield Wednesday player dilemma emerges in wake of transfer report: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sheffield Wednesday defender Joost van Aken is attracting attention from clubs across Europe, according to the Sheffield Star.

The centre-back is out of contract at Hillsborough in the summer and though he is understood to still be considering staying with the Owls, there has reportedly been contact from clubs in Turkey, Germany, Holland, and Belgium about his future.

So should Wednesday look to keep hold of van Aken or let him go?

Our FLW writers share their thoughts…

Alfie Burns

It’s fairly apparent that Wednesday are heading into a big summer transfer window where a lot is going to have to change at Hillsborough.

Central to those changes are going to be with the playing squad.

There have been too many passengers over the years and van Aken falls into that category, in my opinion.

He’s had some good moments at centre-back, but just hasn’t been convincing enough on a consistent basis for the Owls.

They should look to cut ties with him in the summer and take a fresh approach, which I think Moore will.

Now, with League One beckoning, it feels like the right time.

George Dagless

I think it makes sense to let him leave.

Wednesday need a big clear-out this summer and I think the likes of Van Aken will be on the list of players that are moved on.

It had promise at one point but overall I’d say it’s not really worked for him at Hillsborough and again it’s an example of Wednesday perhaps not getting their transfer recruitment right in recent years.

I expect him to leave in the summer and I expect him to be just the tip of the iceberg in that regard.

Ben Wignall

I don’t think Van Aken is as bad as some Wednesday fans make out, but I’d still probably look to move him on this summer.

The Dutch defender has had quite a few injury issues in his time at Hillsborough and was also farmed out on loan at one point, but he was actually getting a regular run of games before his latest setback in December.

Wednesday look increasingly likely to be relegated to League One and although it’s no certainty just yet, a bit of a rebuild would be required.

I can imagine that Van Aken would probably be happy to get a deal closer to his native Holland as well – if not at an Eredivisie club – and with his contract expiring this summer it wouldn’t be a shock to see him depart the Owls.