‘It makes sense’ – Huddersfield Town weighing up move for six-goal ace: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Huddersfield Town are interested in signing Hibernian winger Martin Boyle, according to the Daily Record.

Danny Cowley will be keen to strengthen his squad this summer, with his side’s Championship status still not confirmed as we prepare for the EFL campaign to return.

The Terriers are reportedly interested in signing Martin Boyle, who is also said to be attracting interest from Stoke City.

The 27-year-old scored six goals and added eight assists for Hibs in all competitions in 2019/20, but with only a year left on his contract at Easter Road, they could look to cash in this summer.

Here, the FLW team discuss Huddersfield potentially signing Boyle…

Ned Holmes

This looks like it could be a smart bit of business from the Terriers.

It seems as though the likes of Mbenza and Diakhaby have no place in Cowley’s plans moving forward and they’ll be looking to bolster their options out wide.

Boyle has been fantastic at Hibs in recent years and can really hurt teams with his frightening pace.

The 27-year-old has more than just that, however, and his six goals and eight assists show how effective he can be in the final third.

It shouldn’t cost them too much to prize him away from Hibs. This looks smart.

Alfie Burns

It sounds like this might be a cut-price deal for Huddersfield, so financially, if they want him, this summer might be the time to go and get Boyle.

However, you have got to question whether the 27-year-old has what it takes to come to the Championship and provide Town with the attacking impetus that’s needed to get them challenging at the right end of the table.

You look at the likes of Leeds United, West Brom and Fulham this season, they’ve chipped into the Premier League loan market and had wonderful success. That’s a theme at the top of the Championship we have seen over the past few seasons and that might suit Town a little bit better.

They’ve seen that with the likes of Emile Smith Rowe this season that it can pay off and Cowley putting his full focus into that market, rather than looking to Scotland at players like Boyle, might give them a better chance of success.

How old are each of these 14 current Huddersfield Town players?

1 of 14 Jonas Lossl. 30 31 32 33

Sam Rourke

It makes sense.

To get a player of Boyle’s experience and pedigree on a cut-price fee looks like a good piece of business for Huddersfield.

Boyle has become a key figure at Hibs over the years, with the jet-heeled winger proving a major creative component for the side, whilst chipping in with his fair share of goals.

The 27-year-old has experience playing international football with Australia too.

The Terriers are in need of an element of width in my eyes, with there not an abundance of wide-men at the John Smith’s Stadium right now.

It’s a low risk deal that I can see the logic in.

George Harbey

Cowley will be looking to bring in some quality attacking players this summer, and Boyle certainly fits the bill.

He has been excellent in the SPFL for many seasons now and looks really dangerous whenever he gets on the ball, which could be beneficial for Huddersfield next season.

We saw that wingers are so important for Cowley based on his time at Lincoln, and he often likes his wide players to get on the ball, stick to the byline and get crosses in.

Financially, it would make sense, and it could turn out to be a really shrewd addition for the Terriers.