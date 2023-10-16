Highlights Liam McAlinden, who struggled for opportunities in Wrexham's promotion campaign, may benefit from a loan move to secure regular game time and prove his worth for a new contract.

Billy Waters, who has had limited appearances since joining Wrexham, could use a loan move to revive his playing career and increase his chances of making an impact next season.

Max Cleworth, despite playing a crucial role in the past, has found it harder to secure game time this season. A loan move in January would allow him to gain valuable experience and first-team opportunities elsewhere.

It has been a reasonably positive start to the season for those connected to Wrexham AFC.

Having claimed the National League title last season to seal promotion back to the Football League after 15 years away, the Welsh club are now showing promise in League Two.

Phil Parkinson's side have picked up some impressive results since the start of the campaign that suggest that, at the very least, they can be competitive at the fourth-tier of English football.

However, there are some players within the squad who have struggled for opportunities in this Wrexham side since the start of the campaign, and could therefore benefit from a loan move elsewhere in January, in order to get more regular game time.

So with that in mind, we've taken a look at three players it may make sense for Wrexham to send out on loan when the transfer window reopens in January, right here.

Liam McAlinden

McAlinden was handed a new contract by Wrexham over the summer, despite the fact he played only a limited role in their promotion campaign last season.

However, the attacker has again struggled for opportunities during the current campaign, rarely featuring in the league.

As a result, with his contract again set to expire in the summer, a loan move could make sense for McAlinden to give him the football he needs to show whether or not he deserves a new deal, while the attacking options Wrexham have available to them, and his relative lack of involvement so far this season, suggets they ought to be able to cope in his absence.

Billy Waters

Joining Wrexham in March 2022 from Barrow on a contract until the end of the 2024/25 season, Waters has since struggled for game time with the Red Dragons.

The striker has managed just a handful of appearances for Parkinson's side since his arrival, with the majority of those coming from the bench, meaning this is likely to have been a frustrating spell for the 28-year-old from a personal perspective.

With that in mind, Waters may be another who could benefit from a loan move in January, something that could kick start his playing career once again, and put him in a better position to make an impact for Wrexham next season, if he can start to build up some momentum.

Max Cleworth

Having come through Wrexham's academy, Cleworth has played an important role in the National League at senior level for the club in the past couple of seasons.

However, the 21-year-old has found chances harder to come by during the current campaign, where most of his game time has predominantly come in the cup competitions up until this point.

Given he is at the age where he is going to want to build on that experience from the past couple of seasons, the fact he is not getting a great deal of game time at the minute, means he too could benefit from a loan move in January, that opens the door for him to get those first-team opportunities elsewhere.