Highlights West Brom's squad is stretched thin due to injuries and financial constraints, affecting their play-off push.

The absence of key players like John Swift, Daryl Dike, and Josh Maja is hampering West Brom's performance.

Players on the periphery, such as Caleb Taylor, Reyes Cleary, and Tom Fellows, could benefit from loan moves for regular game time and development.

Injury woes and financial constraints has left Carlos Corberán with a streamlined squad at this stage of the season, but certain players on the periphery could benefit from a temporary move away from the Hawthorns.

A plethora of injuries to first-team personnel have certainly not aided the Spanish head coach’s hopeful play-off push with the squad pushed to its limits.

The absence of star players John Swift, Daryl Dike and Josh Maja are difficult to ignore for the Baggies as they sit in 11th place, two points off the top six.

Championship Table (As it stands w/c October 9th) Team P GD Pts 9 Hull City 11 2 17 10 Southampton 11 -4 17 11 West Brom 11 4 16 12 Swansea City 11 4 16 13 Coventry City 11 4 15 14 Bristol City 11 1 15 15 Millwall 11 -2 15 16 Middlesbrough 11 -1 14

While a long road ahead remains, West Brom will need all hands on deck for the busy set of fixtures ahead with the likes of Sunderland, Southampton and Ipswich Town all coming up in the next month or so.

That being said, several figures have not had the opportunity or been unable to break into the fold and could benefit from a temporary move away, despite the risk of a January firesale, with incomings in the new year unlikely. With that, here are three players who could potentially spend the second half of the campaign away from the Black Country.

Weekly wages: West Brom's top-10 highest earners (Ranked)

Caleb Taylor

The U21s captain enjoyed a first taste of senior football last term, flourishing for League One side Cheltenham Town, featuring in all but one league outing for the Robins.

The 20-year-old defender quickly became one of the top performers in the third tier with many supporters back in the West Midlands expecting him to become more involved in the first-team setup for the season ahead.

Taylor, however, has been unable to fight his way into the equation with his experienced counterparts Kyle Bartley, Semi Ajayi, Erik Pieters and Cédric Kipré all standing in his way.

Making a solitary appearance in the 2-1 defeat to Stoke City in the EFL Cup, his potential is undoubted and needs to get back to regular game time, whether it be in League One once again, to make another assertive push into the West Brom backline.

Reyes Cleary

The young yet clinical forward rose to prominence after back-to-back storming campaigns in the Premier League 2 with West Brom, scoring seven goals in 14 appearances in the 2021/22 season before scoring another 16 in 12 matches last term.

The 19-year-old was rewarded with two Championship appearances last season as well as various cup outings but was unable to make his mark in albeit limited cameos.

The young star, however, suffered a serious hamstring injury back in April and has not featured since despite Corberán’s hopes of sending him out on loan to an EFL club to continue his development with senior minutes.

If back to fitness by the new year, a short-term loan may not be out of the question, particularly with the expected return of Maja and Dike pushing him back down the pecking order.

Tom Fellows

While the young winger could be handed an opportunity to impress in the wake of Jeremy Sarmiento and John Swift’s injury, the remaining presence of Jed Wallace and Grady Diangana ultimately leaves Fellows out of the first-team equation when everyone is at the races.

The 20-year-old has shown flashes of brilliance with his quick feet and desire to beat his man exciting attributes, and, like Taylor, comes off the back of his first professional test in Crawley Town’s relegation battle at the tail end of League Two.

The youngster made 38 league appearances for the Red Devils, putting in some impressive shifts, however, it is clear he still needs to develop his productivity in the final third with another EFL loan the best way to test himself against experienced opposition.