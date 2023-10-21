Highlights West Brom's limited transfer business reflects their precarious financial situation, with only three new faces joining the squad, two of whom are temporary signings.

The Baggies transfer business was limited as a result, bringing in just three new faces in Josh Maja, Jeremy Sarmiento and Pipa - the latter two only arriving on a temporary basis, too.

Going the other way, however, star defender and captain Dara O’Shea departed for Premier League Burnley while several other senior professionals have vacated the Hawthorns.

West Brom - 2023/24 Departures Player Name Signed For Loan/Permanent Dara O'Shea Burnley Permanent (fee involved) Jake Livermore Watford Permanent David Button Reading FC Permanent Tom Rogic Without Club Permanent Karlan Grant Cardiff City Loan Taylor Gardner-Hickman Bristol City Loan Zac Ashworth Bolton Wanderers Loan Ethan Ingram Salford City Loan Kean Bryan Without Club Permanent

The risk of January firesale, meanwhile, will be in the back of the mind of those of an Albion persuasion with outgoings inevitable if extra investment or a takeover is not completed by the end of the year.

Carlos Corberán in the meantime will be hoping for a clean bill of health for his streamlined squad, with the likes of John Swift, Daryl Dike, Josh Maja and Adam Reach all cast to the sidelines.

For Reach, it has been a difficult start to the campaign with injury ruling him out of action until January in what will likely be his last year in the Black Country.

How has Adam Reach performed for West Brom?

An experienced EFL asset, Reach arrived at the Hawthorns ahead of the 2021/22 campaign under Valérien Ismaël with the versatile utility man able to cover a range of positions from left wing-back to central midfield.

Ultimately, the former Sheffield Wednesday and Preston man played in such roles and then some, thrusted into more advanced midfield positions on occasion with squad depth stretched over the course of the campaign.

The 30-year-old recorded 21 league starts in 34 appearances, scoring twice with a late equaliser against Bristol City for his first in Albion colours before unleashing a lofted effort against Barnsley on the final day.

Game time, however, has since deteriorated under both Steve Bruce and now Corberán, starting just three matches all term with the dynamic winger deployed as the back-up option on the left-hand side, deputising for Grady Diangana and Matt Phillips.

A preseason injury has since left Reach out of the picture after undergoing surgery for a thigh injury, with the player halfway through his expected four-month absence.

What is the likely solution for Adam Reach’s future?

One of eight senior players set to leave the club in 2024, Reach’s future is up in the air while injury has prevented him from stating his case for a new contract.

Whilst he has been dependable cover and always putting in 100%, the move has simply not transpired in the way both parties would have hoped.

Surpassing the half-century mark for league appearances, he has featured more often than many would have expected, however, he has been unable to stake his claim as a regular in the starting eleven while being a jack of all trades but master of none when it comes to finding his best position.

The importance of depth across all areas of the pitch cannot be understated, however, the financial situation of the club has left their hands tied with West Brom needing to be creative in future transfer windows with a clear emphasis on securing the long-term future of the club instead of a squad makeover.

With this in mind, this will likely be the end of the road for Adam Reach at West Brom with his overall performances not justifying another contract, especially if a hopeful play-off push is the aim.