The January transfer window certainly looks as though it could be a rather important one for Watford.

With the Hornets yet to get going in the Championship this season under new boss Valerien Ismael, making the right signings to strengthen their squad, could be vital to their hopes of at least finishing the campaign in a more positive fashion.

However, while there may be that focus on incomings, the prospect of outgoings is not something the club should overlook either.

Indeed, there is an issue of ensuring that players who are not a regular feature in the Hornets' first team at the minute, get the game time they need to further their development with a loan move elsewhere.

So with that in mind, we've taken a look at three players who it could make sense for Watford to loan out in January...

1 Mattie Pollock

Pollock has already had time out on loan elsewhere since he joined Watford from Grimsby Town in the summer of 2021, including a successful spell with Aberdeen in the second half of last season.

Another temporary move for the defender - this time to League One side Barnsley - was rumoured in the summer, although ultimately never materialised, as he instead remained at Vicarage Road.

But with Pollock going on to make just two substitute appearances for the Hornets across the course of the campaign so far, there is an argument that another loan move should be considered for the 22-year-old in January, to give him the game time he needs at this stage of his career.

2 Tobi Adeyemo

Adeyemo showed his potential with five first-team appearances for the Hornets last season, which included a goal in a 2-0 win over Blackpool in the Championship.

That also saw the 18-year-old sign a first professional contract with Watford in April, although he has been unable to kick on from that as yet, with the young striker still waiting for his first senior appearance of the current campaign.

Given he was able to make that impact for Watford last season, it appears he may benefit from the experience of more senior football, and since it seems that may not be coming for him at Vicarage Road anytime soon, that could make a loan move for Adeyemo in January a sensible deal.

3 Myles Roberts

Roberts is another who has spent time out on loan since he joined Watford in January 2020, including spells in the National League South with Concord Rangers and Welling.

Both of those saw the goalkeeper enjoy considerable success and gain some useful experience, and he may want to kick on from that now, although it would be a big step up to go straight into Championship football with Watford, especially with the likes of Daniel Bachmann and Ben Hamer ahead of him in the pecking order.

As a result, another loan move for the 21-year-old in January, that allows him to test himself at a higher level than he previously has, and move closer to breaking into the Watford side, could work well for all involved.