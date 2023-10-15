Highlights Swansea's recent run of four consecutive wins shows their potential as a competitive team in the Sky Bet Championship.

Azeem Abdulai, who has been recovering from a hamstring injury, might benefit from a loan to get more playing time.

Mykola Kukharevych, a summer signing, has had a limited role so far, and a loan could be considered to get more regular playing time. Oliver Cooper's role in the squad will be assessed before deciding on a loan option.

Swansea have picked up form in recent matches after a terrible start to the campaign.

The Welsh side have won four on the spin and now lie just inside the top half of the table, showing how quickly things can turn around in the Sky Bet Championship.

The club has beaten Sheffield Wednesday, Millwall, Norwich City, and Plymouth Argyle in that run of form, showcasing their potential as a side to be reckoned with this year.

Certainly, it's been a positive run for the Welsh team, and they'll be looking to continue in that manner after the international break.

It will be tough, though, given the nature of the league, and how competitive it is looking once again this season.

Here, though, we're focusing on matters in January, and looking at three players who could be loaned out by the club...

Azeem Abdulai

Abdulai has been unlucky in picking up a hamstring injury in the early stages of this season with him pushing to have a role to play this year in the Championship for Swansea.

It remains to be seen what happens with him for the rest of this year, then, and the Swans might even feel getting him out on loan once he has recovered to get him playing regularly might be a worthwhile thing to consider.

It really could go either way, but with him probably still not a first-team regular just yet, there seems scope for him to head out on loan and feature elsewhere.

He is a young player with a good amount of talent and potential, and so moving out on loan to play mroe regularly than he might at Swansea this season obviously has its benefits.

Mykola Kukharevych

The forward signed in the summer, having spent time at the likes of Hibernian and Troyes in the recent past, in a bid to help bolster Michael Duff's squad.

We've only seen him play a bit-part role this year, though, with him largely starting on the bench and coming on, and you wonder whether a loan might be useful for him.

Swansea may feel it's too early, but time will tell as to what they decide to do on this front.

Certainly, he'll just want to be playing regularly and getting that opportunity is what he will be caring about most.

Oliver Cooper

Cooper has something to offer Swansea and again the Welsh club might feel as though keeping him in house for the rest of the year is the best way to go.

However, he has been in and out of the side, and used as a sub a fair bit, and so there is a natural wonder whether moving to another club on loan for the rest of the year could be a route worth considering.

He is a player that offers plenty, and it might just be down to Michael Duff to assess Cooper's role in terms of the squad for the rest of this year before assessing what he wants to do in January.