Highlights Sunderland should consider loaning out Jewison Bennette to guarantee him more consistent game time and aid his development.

Luis Semedo, who is down the pecking order as a striker, could benefit from a loan move in January to secure more playing time and settle into English football.

Nectarios Triantis, a highly-rated defender, may need a loan move to guarantee playing time and adjust to English football at a lower level than the Championship.

Sunderland have made a positive start to the new Championship season.

Tony Mowbray’s side are battling for promotion back to the Premier League after missing out on a return to the top flight last year.

The Black Cats were impressive in their run to a sixth place finish in their first campaign back in the second tier after gaining League One promotion in 2022.

Mowbray oversaw an exciting young squad that lost out to Luton Town in the play-off semi-finals.

Who should Sunderland look to loan out in the January window?

Sunderland have built another exciting squad filled with a young core of promising emerging talents.

But not all of them have made the breakthrough into the first team squad that they might have liked.

Here we look at the players Sunderland should look to loan out in the upcoming January transfer window…

Jewison Bennette

Bennette suffered a back injury earlier in the campaign that has hampered his development.

But he has been out of the team regardless, and has fallen down the pecking order of Mowbray’s side.

The 19-year-old is still young and could absolutely be of use to Sunderland in the long run, but should seek a loan move in order to guarantee himself more consistent game time.

The Costa Rican was almost loaned out in the summer, but a deal failed to materialise, so perhaps a January move could be on the cards.

Luis Semedo

Semedo signed for Sunderland in the summer, and has proven a useful squad option so far for the Wearside outfit.

The striker is down the pecking order at the Stadium of Light, with Mason Burstow earning the nod as the team’s leading forward.

A loan move in January could help him earn greater playing time, which might help him settle into life in English football.

Nectarios Triantis

The Australian was an exciting arrival over the summer, but the defender has yet to feature in a league fixture for the Black Cats.

Triantis came with a highly-respected reputation, but has yet to convince Mowbray that he is ready to compete in the Championship.

Given the strength of Sunderland’s other defensive options, a loan move might be the best way for the 20-year-old to guarantee himself some playing time this season.

This could also help him adjust to English football by playing senior games at a lower level than the second tier.

Ellis Taylor

Taylor is an emerging talent coming through the ranks of the Sunderland youth system.

The 20-year-old has yet to feature in the first team squad, instead playing a starring role in the club’s youth side.

The midfielder has a lot of potential and has performed well at underage level, but needs to be playing senior football at this stage of his development.

A loan move could get him playing regularly, which would prepare him for life in the Sunderland first team squad.

It would also be a good test of his readiness to play for Sunderland, as a loan move could inform the club of if Taylor really has what it takes to make it with the Black Cats.