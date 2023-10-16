Southampton have decided to use Will Smallbone this season after sending him out on loan to Stoke City last season.

Following their relegation, it seemed inevitable that they would use him considering how much of an asset he can be in the Championship, and his spell at the bet365 Stadium will have helped his development.

Despite their fall to the second tier though, there are still some players who aren't ready to make an impact at a first-team level yet or need to be sent out temporarily to reduce the wage bill.

The loan departures of Armel Bella-Kotchap and Duje Caleta-Car will have helped to reduce their wage bill, with the duo joining Lyon and PSV temporarily.

Others, including Dom Ballard, have been sent out to gain some much-needed experience.

Ballard is likely to learn lots from his time at Reading - and he will be hoping to benefit from his time at the Select Car Leasing Stadium despite the Royals' off-field problems.

There are other players they could potentially loan out in January though - and we have taken a look at them below.

1 Juan Larios

Larios did make five league appearances for the Saints, but he hasn't been involved in the first team so far this season and that will be a blow to the teenager.

If it wasn't for his injury, he may have been a key part of the South Coast side's plans but he faces another couple of months out.

Some would argue that he should be part of the first team when he returns but it may take him a while to get up to his stands following such a long time out and it could be argued that loaning him out would benefit the Saints.

If he can enjoy a good loan spell away from St Mary's he could be a real asset during the 2024/25 campaign and beyond.

2 Jayden Meghoma

England international Meghoma may only be 17 but he played against Gillingham in the Carabao Cup earlier this season.

And as an England youth international, the left-back may fancy his chances of stepping up to the plate lower down the EFL, or potentially in the National League.

It could be argued that he's too young to be loaned out - but Reading loanee Ballard is only 18 at this point - so it wouldn't be a shock if Meghoma left temporarily.

Kyle Walker-Peters can play on the left-hand side along with existing option Manning, so he may find it difficult to win much game time at St Mary's at a senior level this season.

3 Kamari Doyle

Registering three goals and two assists in four Premier League 2 appearances this season, Doyle is shining for the academy and he also registered an assist for the senior team against Gillingham.

The Saints obviously thought they couldn't hold Ballard back in the academy any longer - and they may reach the same decision with Doyle considering he's thriving at the moment.

Considering the midfield options Martin has, he may not be able to offer Doyle much game time this term.

A loan exit seems ideal.

4 Tyler Dibling

Fellow midfielder Dibling is also thriving in the Saints' academy and represents England at a youth international level.

Signing a professional contract back in February, Martin's side clearly see him as a player that can step up in the future.

And a loan exit could benefit his development.