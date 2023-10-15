Highlights Sheffield Wednesday have had a difficult start to the season, with only three points from their first 11 Championship games.

Former manager Darren Moore and Xisco Munoz both struggled, leading to Munoz's dismissal after just three draws.

The club made significant signings in the summer transfer window, but some players may need to go out on loan in January to get more playing time.

Sheffield Wednesday have endured a difficult start to the season, having only picked up three points in their first 11 league games in the Championship.

The 2022/23 campaign was a memorable one under Darren Moore, as his side secured a return to the second tier in dramatic circumstances via the League One play-offs.

Wednesday had accrued 96 points during the regular league season, narrowly missing out on automatic promotion to Ipswich Town and Plymouth Argyle. However, in spite of that, Darren Moore and the club parted ways this summer.

Former Watford boss Xisco Munoz was placed in charge, but managed just three draws in his league games and has since been dismissed.

He was backed in the window, and signed no fewer than 12 players, with Reece James, Juan Delgado, Pol Valentin, Di'Shon Bernard, Bambo Diaby, Anthony Musaba, and Djeidi Gassama all coming in permanently.

They followed those deals up with a further five loan signings: Ashley Fletcher, Devis Vazquez, Momo Diaby, John Buckley, and Jeff Hendrick.

Sheffield Wednesday - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Djeidi Gassama PSG Permanent Pol Valentin Sporting Gijon Permanent Di'Shon Bernard Man United Permanent Juan Delgado Pacos Ferreira Permanent Anthony Musaba Monaco Permanent Reece James Blackpool Permanent Bambo Diaby Preston North End Permanent John Buckley Blackburn Rovers Loan Jeff Hendrick Newcastle United Loan Ashley Fletcher Watford Loan Momo Diaby Portimonense Loan Devis Vasquez AC Milan Loan

There is still plenty of time and many points to play for, with Munoz's successor Danny Rohl in charge for the Owls. The 34-year-old is the youngest manager in the EFL.

He will be keen to assess his squad between now and January; however, there are young and fringe players who are currently struggling for first-team minutes, with Wednesday now having a fairly bloated squad with options in most areas.

He may need all the players and resources he has at his disposal; but here, we take a look at some of those who are unlikely to receive the game time under him in the coming months who could be better off moving out on loan in January from Hillsborough.

Mallik Wilks

The 24-year-old has only played a part in two fixtures so far this season from the bench, and hasn't been given much of a chance to shine in the Championship.

That could change under Rohl but in the event that it doesn't, there is a strong chance that there will be plenty of interest in League One for his services.

He has scored 34 and assisted a further 23 goals in 108 games in the third tier, and although his pace and directness could be a useful weapon from the bench for the Owls, he himself may want to be starting more often and see the step down to the third tier as his best option.

Djeidi Gassama

Another wide forward with speed and direct dribbling takes us to Gassama. The winger was signed this summer from PSG but has been utilised from the bench three times so far.

The best thing for the 20-year-old's development at the present time is to be playing regular football and to get to grips with the rigours and physicality of English football.

A loan to League One or League Two would definitely be the best move for both him and the Owls in January, given the lack of chances he is likely to receive at Hillsborough for the remainder of the campaign.

Ciaran Brennan

A player who is no stranger to a loan away from South Yorkshire, Brennan is another who needs to be playing more regularly than he has recently.

A loan to Swindon Town proved to be productive and perhaps a similar type of move to League Two is the best thing for his career. The 23-year-old is well down the pecking order for centre-backs for Sheffield Wednesday.

Brennan is out of contract at the end of the season but his future doesn't look like it will be with his current club unless something drastic changes.