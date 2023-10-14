Reading will want to have as many squad options as possible as they look to keep themselves afloat in League One.

Not only do they have the league to deal with, but also the FA Cup and the EFL Trophy, so having enough depth could be crucial to their survival.

Thankfully for them, some of their youngsters have been able to shine, including Nelson Abbey.

Without the likes of Abbey and Tyler Bindon stepping up to the plate, the Berkshire side would be in a worse position than they are already in currently.

In fairness to them, Sam Smith is yet to make his competitive second debut for the club and that's a blow considering how lethal he can be at this level.

His injury just goes to reinforce how important it is to have depth - but the Berkshire side may also benefit from loaning some of their players out - either to make room for others to come in or to aid their development.

We take a look at three players who could develop out on loan.

1 Jeriel Dorsett

Dorsett spent last season on loan at Kilmarnock but following the Royals' relegation, it looked as though he was going to be included in Ruben Selles' first-team plans.

Unfortunately for him, he has made just two competitive appearances this term and he didn't start in either of these, only coming on for a short amount of time against Ipswich Town and Exeter City.

Because the Royals had such a commanding lead against Exeter at the time he came in, he wasn't really tested and it would make sense for the centre-back to be loaned out.

Considering the centre-back options the club has, it would be difficult to see him getting too much game time this term, so a winter exit is likely to benefit him.

2 Kelvin Abrefa

Abrefa has been unlucky not to win more game time this term, with Amadou Mbengue currently out on the sidelines and Andy Yiadom not performing to his potential during the 2023/24 campaign so far.

Bindon has been used at right-back which is puzzling considering he's a central defender - and the fact the New Zealander is ahead of Abrefa in the pecking order suggests the latter won't be seeing too much game time at a senior level this season.

That's a shame because he's clearly a player with potential - but he may be a better asset as a wing-back and may not suit the 4-2-2-2 system considering the defensive responsibilities he would have.

However, he would have the chance to get forward and could be effective in the final third. If he's to get regular starts this season though, they may come elsewhere.

3 Jayden Wareham

Wareham is clearly a talented player and did more than enough on trial to suggest that he could be a useful player for the first team in the future.

However, he hasn't won that much game time this season and when Smith returns to the fold, his game time could be limited further, so it may be a good idea for the Royals to send him out on loan.

If he can shine away from the Select Car Leasing Stadium, he could become a real asset for the first team next term.