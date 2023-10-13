Highlights QPR's struggles in the Championship this season highlight their need for reinforcements in the January transfer window to avoid relegation.

Loaning out young players like Steven Bala, who has been on the fringes of the first team, could benefit their development and provide them with regular game time.

Charlie Kelman's lack of playing time and expiring contract make him a potential candidate for a permanent move or a loan spell in January.

The January transfer window could be vital to QPR's hopes of avoiding relegation from the Championship in 2023/24.

Having narrowly escaped the drop last term, the West Londoners will have hoped for an upturn in form in the new campaign but though there were some positive signs early on, things have quickly turned sour.

A six-game winless run, that has included four losses and most recently a 4-0 defeat to Blackburn Rovers, leaves them in the bottom three with just eight points from their first 11 games.

Only three teams have conceded more second tier goals than their 22 this term while they're the second-lowest scorers having found the net just eight times - highlighting their struggles at both ends of the pitch.

With limited money to spend, the R's were forced to be a little creative in the summer window and looked to have made some shrewd moves but it now seems that January could be even more important.

Much of the focus will be on the new arrivals but there could be some departures as well and, here, we've highlighted three players that could be loaned out.

A thin squad means that Ainsworth, or whoever is in charge, will likely want to keep hold of any youngsters he feels he can use but there are still players that could be sent elsewhere...

1 Steven Bala

19-year-old forward Steven Bala has been on the fringes of the R's first team squad this term - featuring in the matchday squad in both the Carabao Cup and the Championship.

Bala has not made the bench since August and finds himself down the pecking order at Loftus Road, which makes him a clear candidate to head out on loan in the January transfer window.

The teenager began his career in non-league football with Barnet before making the move to W12 in the summer of 2021 and has moved through the age-group sides since.

A run of regular minutes in the National League could be the best thing for Bala in January.

2 Rafferty Pedder

The only player on this list currently out on loan, Rafferty Pedder joined non-league side Oxford City earlier in October but is only due to spend a month in the National League.

The 21-year-old attacking midfielder is another that Ainsworth has included in matchday squads this term and spoke of the confidence instilled in him by the R's boss, who brought him into the senior squad in the summer.

He told the club website he wanted to do all he could to break into the first team and impressing out on loan looks likely to be his best chance of doing that given some of the playmaking options already at Loftus Road.

Assuming his loan spell with Oxford City is not extended, you'd imagine another loan could follow for Pedder in January.

3 Charlie Kelman

It's been a frustrating season for Charlie Kelman.

There were rumours that the 21-year-old could be heading back to Leyton Orient before the summer window closed, having spent last season on loan there, but Ainsworth squashed those and indicated that he could still have a role to play in W12.

That role has been minimal - with the striker playing just 62 minutes of football this term and falling behind the likes of Rayan Kolli in the pecking order.

The R's may well want to move him on permanently when the winter window opens given his contract expires in the summer but a loan move will surely be considered as well.