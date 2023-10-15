Highlights Portsmouth's strong start to the season puts them in a prime position to end their 12-year absence from English football's second tier.

Several players at Portsmouth, including Denver Hume and Zak Swanson, may benefit from temporary loan moves to gain more playing time and showcase their skills.

Young defender Brian Quarm, at just 17 years old, would likely struggle to find playing time and could benefit from a move to a lower league to enhance his defensive abilities.

Portsmouth have enjoyed quite the start to this 2023/24 campaign, with John Mousinho's men riding the crest of a wave in the season's early stages.

At present, Pompey have given themselves the perfect platform to finally end what would be a 12-year hiatus from English football's second tier come the end of the season, as they currently sit top of League One ahead of their manager's former club, Oxford United.

Since Mousinho's arrival on January 20th, the club had only been beaten in the league by Plymouth, Barnsley and latterly Sheffield Wednesday on March 11th. Since that defeat to the Owls, the Blues have gone on a remarkable 23-game unbeaten run in the third tier, and have won eight of their twelve games so far this term.

There have been a number of standout performers of late for the side, such as Colby Bishop, who finds himself second only to Devante Cole in the scoring charts with eight goals and one assist. As a result of this form, there are a handful of players who have struggled to break into the starting lineup at Fratton Park, and Football League World analyses those who may benefit from a temporary move in the January transfer window.

Denver Hume

The full-back has found his spell on the South Coast to be one of frustration since his move from Sunderland in January 2022.

After being named as a regular feature in the Black Cats' prior period also in the third tier, with most of his game time coming between 2019 and 2021, Hume has seen game time come at sparse opportunities since.

Having only made 20 League appearances since his move to Fratton Park, the 24-year-old is yet to feature this campaign either, and as he enters a key stage of his career, an initial loan move to put himself in the shop window may be the best option, as it would seem unlikely that he'd feature if Pompey's promotion bid was to prove successful.

Zak Swanson

Swanson is someone clearly with potential in his locker, having joined the South Coast outfit from Arsenal in July 2022, after progressing through the Gunners' academy ranks.

However, the 23-year-old also found League appearances hard to come by last season, making just 15, as well as numerous appearances in cup competitions.

At the beginning of this campaign, Swanson has started just two games, playing second-fiddle to Mousinho's first choice Joe Rafferty.

The full-back is one of many players who at present could depart on a free transfer at the end of the season, so could he opt to make a temporary move to aid his development before weighing up his potential options in the summer?

Portsmouth's top-10 best ever managers (Ranked)

Brian Quarm

One man who would definitely benefit from a loan move in January is young defender Brian Quarm.

At just 17 years of age, it's clear to see how highly Quarm is rated having been in and around the first-team setup, as well as making his professional debut last season.

As a player who could adapt to playing in the centre or right side of defence, he would find game time extremely hard to come by based on current form as well as the depth Portsmouth have in those areas. A move to a club at National League level could be best suited in the near future, as the physical nature of the league could boost his defensive attributes.