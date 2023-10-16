Highlights Plymouth Argyle's start to the Championship season has been mixed, with both impressive wins and disappointing defeats.

Plymouth Argyle's start to the 2023-24 Championship season has been mixed but included a few brutal reminders recently of what the second tier of English football can be like.

The Pilgrims have enjoyed some thumping wins since their promotion from League One, with both Blackburn Rovers and Norwich City dispatched of comfortably at Home Park, but back-to-back defeats on home turf against Millwall and Swansea have left Steven Schumacher's side sitting in 18th position.

That is just three points above the bottom three, and there is perhaps a slight worry now that Schumacher's squad does not contain enough Championship experience.

And when the January transfer window opens in two-and-a-half months time, there may have to be some outgoing moves made to make room for incomings.

Therefore, let's look at THREE Plymouth players who could benefit from heading out on loan when 2024 begins.

1 Tyreik Wright

This past January, Plymouth took a punt on Wright after he showed some good early season form for Bradford City in League Two whilst on loan from Aston Villa.

Niggling injuries scuppered the Republic of Ireland youth international's chances of making an impact at Home Park though in the second half of last season, and he appears to be down the pecking order now when it comes to attacking midfield options.

Schumacher has plenty to choose from, including Morgan Whittaker, Luke Cundle, Finn Azaz and Callum Wright when all fit, and so far Tyreik has only appeared four times in the Championship - just once from the start.

It could be beneficial for the natural winger to secure a loan move to League One for the second half of the campaign, if there are any willing takers.

2 Brendan Galloway

Despite being a promising teenager for MK Dons back in the day and getting a move to Everton, professional football has been a struggle for Galloway due to injuries.

At the age of 27, he has made just 99 senior career competitive appearances, but Plymouth is the club he has appeared most for since his arrival in 2021.

He only played 24 times though in all competitions due to injuries, and the Zimbabwe international defender has not been in a matchday squad so far this season due to a setback in his recovery from a hamstring injury.

However, Schumacher suggested that he should be back in training and subsequently action soon, but there could be a need for Galloway to go and get game-time elsewhere when he is ready to play.

3 Freddie Issaka

Wales under-17 international forward Issaka gained a lot of attention two years ago when making his first-team debut at the age of 15, but naturally the Pilgrims have been careful with his development.

Issaka has only played once in league action, which came about last season in League One, but he has featured twice in the EFL Cup this season when starting against Leyton Orient and coming off the bench versus Crystal Palace.

Despite still only being 17, it could be good for Issaka to experience men's football a bit more often in the final few months of the campaign, with the National League perhaps being a good landing spot.