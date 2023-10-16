Highlights Notts County have made a strong start to the season and have proven to be a force in League Two.

Will Randall, who joined in the summer, has had a slow start due to injury and selection, making a loan move in January a potential solution.

Young winger Luther Munakandafa, who has yet to appear in a league match, could benefit from another loan spell to continue his development.

Notts County have made an excellent start to life back in England’s fourth tier.

The Magpies had been stuck in the National League for four years after suffering relegation from League Two in the 2018/19 season.

County as well as Wrexham destroyed the league last season and were, in the end, the right promotion winners out of the National League.

Many will have expected it to be Wrexham who were going to be the runaway leaders, but Notts County have demonstrated they can be a real force in this league.

After 13 games, the Magpies are one of the leading pack in League Two and are looking to make it a second promotion in two years.

We are still a bit away from January, but as the weeks go on, it is getting closer and closer, and attention will soon turn to potential incomings and outgoings.

So, with that said, here we have picked three players who could leave the club on loan in January…

Will Randall

Randall joined the League Two side in the summer transfer window from Sutton United.

The 26-year-old played a significant part in Sutton’s rise to the Football League, but when his contract came to an end in the summer, it was decided he would try a new chapter.

The winger joined County on a two-year deal, but it has so far been a slow start to the player’s career.

Randall has yet to appear for the club in the league, and that has been down to injury and selection. So, his only appearance in this campaign has come in the EFL Trophy, and that was a 25-minute cameo against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Therefore, with him seemingly down the pecking order at the club, it may be wise for him and the club to come to an agreement where he can leave on loan in January.

Obviously, both parties would have expected a better start to his career at the club, so a short period away may be the best solution for the player.

Luther Munakandafa

Munakandafa has come through the club’s academy, and after a couple of loan spells away from the club, he finally made his first-team debut for Notts County this season.

The 19-year-old’s two appearances have come in the EFL Trophy, with him starring and finishing one game and coming on for the final 18 minutes in the other.

While he has played in that competition, he has failed to appear in any matchday squad in the league.

So, with the winger still down the pecking order, it could be very wise for Munakandafa to go out on loan once again in January to continue his development.

Cedwyn Scott

Scott joined the Magpies in the summer of 2022 and was important to the club’s promotion, as he scored 15 goals in 36 league appearances.

Unfortunately, the club made some changes in the summer, and that saw Scott lose his place in the team. He was limited to substitute appearances in the opening five league games, but then suffered a knee injury that has seen him ruled out for a period.

So, this will depend on where he is in his fitness battle, but should the striker be back fit in January, then Notts County may be wise in looking for a loan move for the player as he looks to get back up to full match sharpness.