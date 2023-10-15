Highlights Middlesbrough, under Michael Carrick, has had a strong start to the season, winning five consecutive games and remaining unbeaten in their last six.

The team has undergone significant changes in the summer transfer window, with several key players leaving and new faces arriving.

Some young and fringe players, like Hayden Coulson, Alex Gilbert, and Sonny Finch, may benefit from going out on loan to gain more playing time and further their development.

The wheels are starting to turn in motion for Michael Carrick's Middlesbrough, who have won their last five games in league and cup and are unbeaten in their last six fixtures.

Boro ended last season on 75 points, with multiple players having benefited due to the switch from Chris Wilder to Carrick - with his more possession-heavy and attack-minded philosophy.

He took charge after 16 games in the Championship last season, with Middlesbrough sat in 21st on 17 points, having sacked Wilder.

This season started fairly slowly, though; but heading into the international break they are back on track and up to 16th in the Championship.

In fairness, Boro have had to deal with the losses of key players such as Chuba Akpom, Ryan Giles, Aaron Ramsey, and Cameron Archer amongst others. A summer of churn ensued and multiple new faces have arrived through the door since.

Middlesbrough - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Emmanuel Latte Lath Atalanta Permanent Seny Dieng QPR Permanent Lukas Engel Silkeborg IF Permanent Tom Glover Melbourne City Permanent Jamie Jones Wigan Athletic Permanent Alex Gilbert Brentford B Permanent Morgan Rogers Man City Permanent Alex Bangura SC Cambuur Permanent Rav van den Berg PEC Zwolle Permanent Sam Silvera Central Coast Permanent Lewis O'Brien Nottingham Forest Loan Sam Greenwood Leeds United Loan

His new-look side are looking to go one better this season under Carrick, with promotion the goal yet again for his side after finishing fourth in a play-off spot last season. They improved dramatically last term under the guidance of the former Manchester United midfielder.

However, there are young and fringe players who are currently struggling for first-team minutes, with Boro now having a fairly large squad with good depth in most areas.

Here, we take a look at some of those who are unlikely to receive the game time under Carrick who could be better off moving out on loan in January from the Riverside.

Hayden Coulson

Coulson's pathway to first-team football is blocked up at present. The likes of Alex Bangura and Lukas Engel are the primary left-back options, whilst Lewis O'Brien has also been utilised there as well.

Coulson has played a part in three games in all competitions so far, but is unlikely to see many more minutes in the coming weeks without some sort of injury crisis.

The 25-year-old left-back has played for the likes of Ipswich Town, Peterborough United, and Aberdeen on loan in recent years. Coulson could be in line for yet another temporary switch this January, for his own sake but also to get his wage off Boro's books as well.

Alex Gilbert

Gilbert was a summer arrival from Brentford for a compensation fee, signing a four-year contract. The 21-year-old is more of a player for the future than the present, though.

Gilbert could benefit from more minutes in a development loan to League One or League Two in the meantime. During the 2021/22 season, he was on loan from Brentford to Swindon Town, so is no stranger to it.

Gilbert has only played 18 minutes of one EFL Cup game so far for Middlesbrough in a 2-0 win over Bradford City, and has otherwise not been involved in match day squads or an unused substitute on the bench.

Sonny Finch

The 18-year-old has been making a name for himself in Premier League 2 and has been trusted with three very brief substitute appearances in the Championship so far in his Middlesbrough career.

Finch is averaging around a goal contribution every other game in Premier League 2 and it will be interesting to monitor Carrick's faith in him in the coming months.

However, he is best placed learning and honing his skills out on loan, with a move to the third or fourth tier perhaps most beneficial for achieving his potential for now until the end of the campaign.