While having quality of depth is crucial in the Championship, particularly for a team pushing for the title, it is important all players are getting some minutes on the pitch to harness their development.

The nature of Leicester City's high-flying form has meant Enzo Maresca has not been handed many reasons to make wholesale changes to his squad every week, even if he is blessed with quality across a range of different positions.

A string of six straight league victories sees the Foxes perch on the top of the table with the relentless Ipswich Town keeping them on their toes, while the remainder of the chasing pack are already falling off the pace.

While confidence is flowing with victories galore, the next challenge for the former Manchester City coach is squad management, ensuring the full range of his squad are kept satisfied both on and off the pitch as we look at three players who could do with a move away from the King Power Stadium, even on a temporary basis.

Wanya Marçal

In what looked to be the Wanya Marçal's breakthrough campaign, the Portuguese youngster looked lively in the early stages of the season.

An impressive performance in the 2-0 EFL Cup win over Burton Albion was rewarded with back-to-back league starts against Huddersfield Town and Cardiff City, scoring the opener against the Bluebirds.

However, despite making a glowing first impression, the 20-year-old has fallen down the pecking order with Stephy Mavididi and Kasey McAteer shining on either flank and has instead returned to playing for the U21s side.

After showing his creative potential back in August, Marçal needs an opportunity to continue thriving on the professional scene with EFL Trophy outings hardly the most productive use of his talent.

Daniel Iversen

Both Daniel Iversen and Danny Ward have found themselves out of favour at the King Power Stadium with new signing Mads Hermansen and academy shotstopper Jakub Stolarczyk keeping them both out of the first-team picture.

The Danish international, who has a contract until 2025, attracted interest from Premier League side Crystal Palace in the summer, according to the Daily Mail, but never went through with the move.

Carrying an asking price of £5 million this summer, also reported by the Daily Mail, the Foxes wanted to sell the goalkeeper after rejecting a loan bid from Stoke City but if nobody wants to part with the cash in January, could benefit from sending him out on loan to retain, or even increase, his value.

Harry Souttar

Despite starting his first league game of the season in the 2-0 win over Stoke City, Souttar is ultimately some way down the pecking order.

The Australian international was touted with a move away in the summer as, according to the Daily Record, he was subject to interest from Scottish giants Rangers.

While such move never materialised, the 24-year-old has played just twice in all competitions with Jannik Vestergaard, Conor Coady, Wout Faes and Callum Doyle all head of him in Maresca's plans, albeit the latter is sidelined until the New Year.

While having someone with the quality of Souttar in your ranks is always a bonus at this level, it will be intriguing to see if he gets more regular opportunities in the Championship, otherwise a move away may be the best move for all parties if regular football for the player is the objective.