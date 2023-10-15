Highlights Key takeaways:

Leeds United should consider loaning out three players - Darko Gyabi, Lewis Bate, and Leo Hjelde - in order to give them more game time and aid their development.

Gyabi, a talented midfielder signed from Manchester City, has had limited playing time and is unlikely to feature regularly due to competition in midfield.

Bate, another midfielder, had a successful loan spell at Oxford United last season but has struggled to break into the Leeds first team, making only one substitute appearance this season. A loan move could benefit him.

Hjelde, a defender signed from Celtic, has made just eight appearances and is unlikely to get much game time with the return of injured players. A loan move would be beneficial for his development.

It has been a strong start to life back in the Championship for Leeds United.

The Whites endured an incredibly disappointing campaign last season as they were relegated from the Premier League, but they are among the front-runners for promotion in the second tier as they look to make an instant return to the top flight.

Daniel Farke's side head into the international break sitting fifth in the table, and while they are nine points behind second-placed Ipswich Town and 11 points behind leaders Leicester City, they have been building up significant momentum in recent weeks.

Leeds have one of the strongest squads in the Championship, bolstered by the additions of the likes of Ethan Ampadu, Joel Piroe, Glen Kamara and Joe Rodon this summer, but there are a number of players who have struggled for game time at Elland Road this season.

With that in mind, we looked at three players the Whites should consider loaning out in January.

Darko Gyabi

Midfielder Gyabi joined Leeds from Manchester City last summer for a fee of £5 million, but his minutes have been limited since his arrival in West Yorkshire.

Gyabi has made just two appearances in all competitions so far this season, and he has not been included in the matchday squad since early September.

Swansea City and Fleetwood Town were interested in signing Gyabi on loan this summer, while French outfit Valenciennes had two bids rejected for the 19-year-old, the second of which was thought to be worth £5 million.

Gyabi is clearly a player with a lot of potential, underlined by the fact that he was once on the books of the Premier League champions, but with competition for places from the likes of Ampadu, Kamara, Jamie Shackleton, Archie Gray and Ilia Gruev in midfield, it is difficult to see him featuring regularly in the year ahead.

Leeds were reportedly willing to allow Gyabi to leave on loan this summer, and they should sanction his departure in January.

Lewis Bate

Like Gyabi, Bate is another midfielder who could be set for a temporary exit in the January transfer window.

Bate arrived at Elland Road from Chelsea in July 2021 for a fee of £1.5 million plus add-ons and a sell-on clause, but despite initially being signed for the Under-23 squad, he made three senior appearances during his first season at the club.

The 20-year-old spent last season on loan at Oxford United, scoring one goal and providing four assists in 35 appearances in all competitions as the U's narrowly avoided relegation from League One.

However, Bate has not managed to force his way into the team since his return to Elland Road this summer, making just one substitute appearance in the EFL Cup this campaign.

Fleetwood were also linked with a move for Bate this summer, and while it remains to be seen whether the Cod Army will reignite their interest in January after Lee Johnson replaced Scott Brown as manager, it seems likely that Bate will be moving on.

Leo Hjelde

Defender Hjelde joined Leeds from Celtic in August 2021, but he has made just eight appearances for the club so far.

Hjelde spent the second half of last season on loan at Rotherham United, making 13 appearances to help the Millers secure Championship survival.

The 20-year-old started for the Whites against Cardiff City on the opening day of the season, but after being substituted at half time, he has not featured in the league since, although he has made two appearances in the EFL Cup.

With Sam Byram excelling at left-back, and Junior Firpo set to return from injury, Hjelde's game time is likely to remain restricted, so another loan move would be beneficial for his development.