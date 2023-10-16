Highlights Ipswich Town's promotion to the Championship has resulted in a lack of game time for Cameron Humphreys, a talented young forward. A loan move in January could help him further his development.

Cieran Slicker, the third-choice goalkeeper at Ipswich, should consider a loan move in the winter window to gain consistent playing time and boost his career in the long run.

Elkan Baggott, who was close to a loan move to Blackpool, needs more opportunities for development and should consider a spell in League One.

Ipswich Town have made a sensational start to life back in the Championship.

Kieran McKenna’s side earned promotion to the second tier with a second place finish in the League One table last year.

The Tractor Boys are now competing near the top of the table in the second division, with their sights set on competing for back-to-back promotions and a Premier League return.

Ipswich have not competed in the top flight since 2002, but now have a realistic chance of fighting for a spot back in the top division of English football.

McKenna has earned a lot of plaudits for the work he has done with the club since taking over nearly two years ago.

The recruitment staff will be scouring the football world ahead of the January transfer window to discover some hidden gems that might improve the team’s promotion chances.

But there could also be an eye to the future by loaning out players that aren’t quite ready for the first team squad at the moment.

Here we look at who those Ipswich players could be…

1 Cameron Humphreys

Humphreys was a useful part of the squad during Ipswich’s rise to promotion to the Championship.

He featured 17 times in the league as McKenna’s side earned 98 points and a second place finish.

The 19-year-old still has plenty of potential, but has found game time much harder to come by in the second tier.

A loan move in January could help him continue his development by getting more regular minutes at senior level.

The forward is one for the future, and if Ipswich are pushing for promotion then they can’t afford to be playing people who aren’t ready to compete at that level, so a temporary exit may make the most sense.

2 Cieran Slicker

Slicker is the third-choice goalkeeper at Ipswich at the minute, behind both Vaclav Hladky and Christian Walton in the pecking order.

While teams do need a third option just in case, Walton’s recovery from injury now lessens any chance the 21-year-old has of earning any game time.

Weekly wages: Ipswich Town's top-10 highest earners (Ranked)

McKenna should consider sanctioning a loan move in the winter window, as the opportunity to compete consistently, even at a lower senior level than the Championship, could be hugely beneficial to his career in the long run.

The shot stopper joined the club from the Manchester City academy earlier this year, and lacks experience at a first-team level, so should be loaned out to get some playing time.

3 Elkan Baggott

It looked as thought Elkan Baggott was set to head out on loan to League One side Blackpool on transfer deadline day but that move never materialised.

The 20-year-old, who had impressed away at Cheltenham Town last term and then in pre-season, was kept as part of McKenna's squad but his only opportunities have come in the Carabao Cup this term.

With Axel Tuanzebe a pick up and George Edmundson returning, Baggott may be pushed further down the pecking order further by the time January rolls around.

A spell in League One is the best thing for his development.