Highlights Huddersfield Town may allow Jacob Chapman to leave on loan in January to find regular first-team football as he has yet to appear for the Championship side.

Patrick Jones, who has been given limited minutes this season, could be sent out on loan in January to play regular football elsewhere and gain more experience.

Kyle Hudlin, who has only made cameo appearances for Huddersfield, is likely to be loaned out once again during the January transfer window.

Huddersfield Town will hope the new managerial change is the last one they need to make for a while now.

It has been a very hectic period for the Terriers, as managers came and went last season, but it took veteran boss Neil Warnock to come and save the club from relegation.

He then continued steadying the ship into this season until the club decided they wanted to make a fresh change and, therefore, enter Darren Moore.

Moore will be trying to do the best he can with what is available to him, but no doubt the Terriers boss will have his eye on the January transfer window to make the necessary changes he sees fit.

So with that said, here we have picked three Huddersfield players who it seems to make sense to send out on loan in January…

Jacob Chapman

Chapman started his career in his home country of Australia but made a move to England early in his career to sign for Huddersfield.

The 22-year-old has been with the club ever since, spending time in their academy as well as loan spells at Gateshead and Salford City.

Despite being at the club for a bit, Chapman has yet to appear for the Championship side, and that wait is likely going to continue this season.

Therefore, it may be expected that when January comes around, Chapman may be allowed to leave as he searches for regular first-team football.

He showed glimpses at Salford, and when January comes around, there may be a League One or League Two team searching for a goalkeeper.

Patrick Jones

Jones started his football career in the academy at Wrexham, but in 2019, Huddersfield decided to snap the forward up and bring him into their academy set-up.

The 20-year-old has been working his way through the age groups since, as well as featuring for the first team.

Jones made his debut for the club in the 2020/21 season, but last season he was given more chances as he made six appearances in the Championship.

He has continued to be given minutes this season, but one came in the Carabao Cup, and the other three were very early on in the season.

His last appearance was against Norwich City in August, so while he has been named on the bench a few times, it could be that when January comes, Huddersfield will allow the forward to go out on loan and play regular football elsewhere for six months.

Weekly wages: Huddersfield Town's top-10 highest earners (Ranked)

Kyle Hudlin

Huddersfield signed Hudlin from non-league side Solihull Moors last summer, but as the games and weeks go on, it seems more and more like a stranger move.

Hudlin joined the club but was immediately sent out on loan to AFC Wimbledon. He then returned in January but played for the club’s B team.

It wasn’t until this season that the forward made his first appearance for the club. However, they have all just been cameos, and even with the change of manager, his game time doesn’t seem to be changing.

Therefore, it may be that the Terriers look to move the striker out on loan once again when the January transfer window opens.