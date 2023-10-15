Highlights Derby County are looking to win promotion and climb up the table in Sky Bet League One.

The winter months are crucial for teams, with many games and tough conditions.

Derby may consider loaning out players like Louie Sibley, George Nunn, and Charlie Lindsay to help their development and get them more playing time.

Derby County are once again looking to win promotion from Sky Bet League One, with the Rams currently sat just outside the play-off places.

The Rams will be relatively content with how their year has gone so far with a quarter of the season down, and fans will be hoping that they are only going to kick on and climb up the table as we get towards the winter months.

Indeed, it's always an important time of the season as we head towards November and December, given how many games there are coming up and how tough the conditions sometimes can be.

Usually, it can sort the wheat from the chaff, but then January follows and there's a chance for sides to try and add to their squad if they can.

That said, there's also a chance that clubs will look to loan out some of their players, and that can be said for the Rams too.

This in mind, here are three players we think it might be worth exploring the loan exits of for the club in the January market...

Louie Sibley

Sibley really burst onto the scene a few years back for Derby, that is probably fair to say, and fans were excited to see just what they might be about to get from him at the club.

Indeed, a hat-trick against Millwall had supporters wondering whether they might have the next big thing on their hands, with him certainly looking the part at the time.

Paul Warne may feel he wants to keep Sibley inside the club as they try and get him back to the level we've seen from him before, but then perhaps also a loan exit from the club could help him really hit those heights once more.

He's still a very handy player, and they just need to find a way of getting him back, so he's starting regularly.

George Nunn

Nunn has had several loans at non-league clubs recently, with him currently embarking on a month-long deal with Braintree Town.

It's clear that Derby feel as though this is the best way to go for the u21 forward at the moment, and it could well be the case they feel that he needs further loans later on this year.

Potentially in January, they might like to look at a deal for the rest of the season, rather than just short-term stints at various clubs.

Charlie Lindsay

Once of Rangers, Lindsay has talent and will be wanting to showcase that as soon as he can at Derby.

He is currently in the u21 set-up but will obviously be wanting to experience senior football as soon as he can, and that might mean a loan deal for him in the near future.

It's all about whether Derby think that that is the best way forward for him in terms of his development, but it certainly seems a viable option.