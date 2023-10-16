Highlights Coventry City has had to adapt to the absence of their star players Gyokeres and Hamer, but they have shown improved form before the international break.

The first couple of months of the 2023-24 Championship season have been somewhat of a learning curve for Coventry City as they are get to grips with life without their two star players in Viktor Gyokeres and Gustavo Hamer.

The sales of the Swede and the Dutchman gave manager Mark Robins a boat-load of cash to spend over the summer, and the make up of his squad now looks a lot different with a lot of fresh faces plying their trade at the Coventry Building Society Arena.

After 11 matches, City sit 13th in the Championship standings, but they were finally starting to show some form before the international break with eight points picked up out of a possible 12 in that time.

Championship Table (As it stands w/c October 9th) Team P GD Pts 9 Hull City 11 2 17 10 Southampton 11 -4 17 11 West Brom 11 4 16 12 Swansea City 11 4 16 13 Coventry City 11 4 15 14 Bristol City 11 1 15 15 Millwall 11 -2 15 16 Middlesbrough 11 -1 14

Relatively speaking, Coventry's squad isn't all that big despite their summer of spending, and unless a few more new faces are brought in during the January transfer window then there's unlikely to be much in the way of outgoings.

However, there may be a chance for Robins to loan out a couple of his squad members for more regular football - let's take a look at TWO players who may be better off playing the second half of the campaign elsewhere.

1 Fabio Tavares

Considering he had only scored four senior goals for Rochdale in 39 appearances at the time of his arrival at Coventry in February 2021, Tavares wasn't expected to have an immediate impact for the Sky Blues and he was noted as one for the future.

His time eventually did come though a year later in the 2021-22 season though as he made multiple cameo appearances in the Championship, and in just his second appearance for Cov he scored a fantastic first goal for the club against Preston North End.

The Portuguese youngster was part of Robins' plans last season, playing 11 times in all competitions, but disaster struck in the FA Cup against Wrexham in January when a ruptured achilles tendon put the forward on the shelf for the remainder of the campaign.

It is an injury that Tavares is still yet to return from, and he only returned to the training pitch earlier on in October in terms of running, with full contact training still to come.

However, you'd imagine that by late December, Tavares will be ready to play football, so if a League Two loan can be facilitated for the 22-year-old, or perhaps even a National League one, then it would very much help his development, especially with the current competition for places up-front at Coventry.

2 Jake Bidwell

The arrival of Jay Dasilva from Bristol City over the summer on a long-term contract has seen Bidwell - who was a regular fixture in the starting 11 last season - pushed down the pecking order.

It's perhaps harsh on the 30-year-old considering he was a constant part of a side that made it to the Championship play-offs in 2022-23, but Robins clearly prefers the pace of Dasilva down the left-hand side of the pitch at this moment.

And with Tatsuhiro Sakamoto also able to play as a left wing-back as well as on the right, it could theoretically mean that Bidwell is now third choice.

For a player of Bidwell's experience, he could easily go and get regular game-time at another Championship club from January onwards, so if another club wants to pay his wages then a deal should be considered.