Highlights Bradford City have parted ways with manager Mark Hughes after a disappointing start to the season and the failure to reach the League Two play-offs.

The team's bloated squad size means that some players may need to be loaned out in order to make room for the permitted 18 players in a matchday squad.

Three players who could benefit from a temporary departure include Vadaine Oliver, Harry Chapman, and Dylan Youmbi, each of whom has struggled with injuries or a lack of game time.

Bradford City have had a significant change recently as the powers-that-be decided to part company with manager Mark Hughes after over a year-and-a-half in charge at Valley Parade.

The experienced Welshman could not navigate the Bantams through the League Two play-offs last season, and after a poor start to the 2023-24 campaign he has lost his job.

Whoever Hughes' replacement ends up being at the West Yorkshire club has some squad issues to sort out, with City having a pretty bloated squad in terms of numbers with only 18 allowed to be named in a matchday squad.

There could be a need to loan out some of the current City squad. Therefore, when the January transfer window opens at the start of 2024 - let's take a look at THREE individuals who could benefit from a temporary departure.

Vadaine Oliver

A scorer of 31 goals for Gillingham over two years, Oliver returned north in the summer of 2022, penning a three-year deal with Bradford.

With Bradford already having a big target man though in the form of Andy Cook, it was hard to see how there was room for the both of them when fit, unless they were going to play alongside each other.

That did not happen though, and with the majority of Oliver's 30 League Two appearances coming off the bench, he scored just the twice.

Injuries have crept in for the 31-year-old though, who had to undergo a knee operation late last season and then went under the knife once more to correct a groin problem during pre-season, which has meant that the striker has not been seen yet in the 2023-24 season.

Oliver has returned to the training pitch for running drills, but there's no guarantee that he will be getting many minutes when he does return, so there could be a need to let him get football elsewhere - there may be League Two clubs keen on giving him that opportunity.

Harry Chapman

Another player who has suffered from troublesome injury issues is Chapman, who on his best day is a top League Two winger.

A former England youth international as a teen, Chapman played 37 times in all competitions for the Bantams last season in his first year with the club, but he missed the play-off campaign as he had to undergo hamstring surgery.

The 25-year-old is yet to be seen this season so far as he continues his recovery, but he was back in training a few weeks ago, and with the emergence of youngster Bobby Pointon out wide there may be a lack of game-time for Chapman when he returns.

To get him back up to speed, a loan to a fellow League Two side could either put Chapman in the shop window for the summer or he could be given a new deal beforehand in order for him to be primed and ready for 2024-25 after such a long time out.

Dylan Youmbi

Whilst Bobby Pointon has recently been making a splash for his boyhood club in League Two, one youngster who isn't getting a look in is Youmbi.

The 19-year-old forward showed some impressive stuff in pre-season, but he hasn't been in a League Two matchday squad so far, and he hasn't even had a look-in during Bradford's EFL Trophy campaign.

The teenager could now head out on an ideal non-league loan, and it could happen before January due to the transfer rules and regulations being a lot more open below the EFL, but National League and National League North clubs ought to be having a look at Youmbi.