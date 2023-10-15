Highlights Garrett may need a loan move to get consistent minutes as he is currently struggling for opportunities in the league.

With attention turning to the January transfer window, Blackburn Rovers will be among the many clubs already making plans for their potential business over that period.

Of course, much of the focus will likely be on just how they can further strengthen the promising looking squad that is available to head coach Jon Dahl Tomasson.

However, it is likely that departures will also be overseen, and some of those may come in the form of loan moves away from the club.

Indeed, there are several players currently on the books at Ewood Park, who could potentially benefit from loan moves away for the second-half of the season, in search of more regular game time.

So with that in mind, we've taken a look at three Blackburn Rovers players who a loan move in January could make sense for, right here.

Jake Garrett

Garrett got his first taste of senior football with a handful of appearances for Rovers last season, and he may have be hoping that fellow midfielder John Buckley's loan to Sheffield Wednesday would open the door for more opportunities.

But while he has started in every round of the League Cup - scoring in every game in that competition - he has struggled for opportunities in the league, with just three substitute appearances in 11 Championship games so far.

Given Buckley's move to Hillsborough appears not to have worked out so far, it may be no huge surprise if Rovers trigger the recall option in his loan come January, which could push Garrett further down the pecking order, and leave him needing a loan of his own to get consistent minutes.

Zak Gilsenan

Blackburn have given debuts to a number of players in the League Cup this season, with Gilsenan arguably the standout of those, his form even earning him a Championship debut as a late substitute in the recent win at QPR.

However, Rovers do have plenty of more established wide options in the squad right now, with the likes of Arnor Sigurdsson, Tyrhys Dolan, Andrew Moran, Ryan Hedges and Dilan Markanday, while they were also looking to bring in another wide option on deadline day.

Should that be one they revisit in January, Gilsenan may find it hard to get the regular football he needs to take the next step in his development at Blackburn, which could mean a loan move makes sense for him in January in order to get those opportunities.

Jordan Eastham

Goalkeeper Eastham is no stranger to a loan move away from Rovers, having already had several in non-league while coming through the club's academy.

Such a move could well be worth considering again in January, given that in the recent absence of Aynsley Pears through injury, it has been Joe Hilton, rather than Eastham, named on the bench for Blackburn behind Leo Wahlstedt.

That suggests there is unlikely to be much first-team football at Ewood Park for Eastham anytime soon, so a fresh loan move elsewhere in order to continue his development with regular experience, could be the best thing for the 22-year-old come the turn of the year, since he is at an age where he will want to be establishing himself in senior football.