Highlights John Eustace's sacking and Wayne Rooney's appointment as manager at Birmingham City has raised eyebrows, but the club's American owners believe Rooney aligns better with their aspirations.

Rooney is likely to be backed significantly in the January transfer window, allowing him to make changes to the squad.

Marcel Oakley, Brandon Khela, and Junior Dixon are three players who could leave on loan, as they may struggle for playing time due to the strong competition in their positions.

It's been an eventful week at Birmingham City, with John Eustace sacked and replaced by Wayne Rooney.

Eustace's departure has raised eyebrows across the EFL and beyond as Blues sit sixth in the Championship and have exceeded expectations this term but the club's American owners believe that Rooney better aligns with their lofty aspirations.

Whether the former England and Manchester United captain can succeed remains to be seen but you'd imagine he's likely to be backed significantly in the January transfer window.

An influx of new players will no doubt mean some go the other way and it would be no surprise to see Birmingham take advantage of the loan market.

With that in mind, we've highlighted three players that could leave St Andrew's on loan in the new year...

1 Marcel Oakley

In Ethan Laird and Cody Drameh, Birmingham drafted in two very exciting right-backs in the summer window.

Assuming he can keep them fit, that duo represents a strong stable for Rooney moving forward but it does leave Marcel Oakley down the pecking order.

The 20-year-old has been on the fringes of the first team under Eustace, featuring three times in total, and it remains to be seen whether he can convince the new boss he should be more involved.

If he can't then a loan spell to League Two or League One would make sense.

2 Brandon Khela

Having got his first taste of senior football this term, featuring for Birmingham from the bench in the Championship and Carabao Cup, a loan spell could be a natural next step for 18-year-old midfielder Brandon Khela.

Rooney is not short of quality options in midfield in senior players like Krystian Bielik, Ivan Sunjic, Gary Gardner, and Juninho Bacuna, and academy products Alfie Chang, Jordan James, and George Hall.

Their presence means it looks like it will be hard for Khela to get many minutes moving forward and with links to Derby County duo Max Bird and Liam Thompson, he could slip down the pecking order further.

As a result, a loan move away from St Andrew's could be the right call.

3 Junior Dixon

Junior Dixon only joined from Crystal Palace in the summer but the 18-year-old has made his way into the first team squad already - being named among the subs against Preston North End back in September.

The teenager caught the eye in the U18 Premier League last term, bagging 10 goals and four assists in 14 games for the Eagles U18s, but he's likely not quite ready for the Championship just yet.

The arrival of Jay Stansfield, Keshi Anderson, Tyler Roberts, Siriki Dembele, and Oliver Burke over the summer means the new Blues boss will have now shortage of attacking options to choose from either.

After six months to settle at his new club, sending Dixon out to get a regular run of senior minutes seems like the best move and could see him return in the summer ready to battle for a place in Rooney's squad.