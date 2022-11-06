“It makes sense for all parties” – Middlesbrough weighing up move for Manchester United starlet: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Middlesbrough are eyeing a potential loan move for Manchester United starlet Zidane Iqbal.

Football League World has exclusively reported that Michael Carrick is keen to bring the 19-year old to the Riverside in January.

Here we ask our FLW writers their verdict on whether the midfielder would be a good addition to this Championship squad…

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

I think it’s really difficult to give an assessment on this one either way.

That’s largely down to just how little we have seen Zidane Iqbal in senior football.

He has made his Manchester United debut, and is on the books at Old Trafford which certainly suggests he has talent, but I can’t honestly say I know enough about him to say whether or not he would be a good player in the Championship right now.

Michael Carrick is rather more informed than me, though and will be more than familiar with exactly what the 19-year-old can and cannot do.

As such, if Carrick wants the player, the Boro hierarchy should back him on this one.

Justin Peach

Middlesbrough are in need of depth in the creative department after the summer departure of Marcus Tavernier.

The lack of activity in the summer on bringing in a replacement to at least ease the burden creatively was a surprise.

It’s obviously the first area Carrick will look at and decide it needs strengthening and with Iqbal, he will be looking at a player who he is aware of given his Manchester United links.

However, it’s a risk, as all loans and given Boro’s poor recruitment last January, it should present question marks.

That being said, Boro are desperate for a player who can provide a spark in the central areas and if Iqbal presents a low risk, short term solution, then it makes sense for all parties.

Declan Harte

Iqbal has a lot of potential and no one will know that more than Carrick, who would have worked alongside him during his time as a coach at United.

The midfielder is still quite young and lacks experience, but he still has a lot that he can offer Carrick’s side.

He is clever on the ball and could provide something similar to Marcus Tavernier, who the club didn’t particularly move to replace in the summer.

This could also be a great chance for the Iraq international to develop his game and to show Erik ten Hag that he is ready to make the step up to senior level.

There is very little risk for Boro, and so much potential reward, that this deal makes a lot of sense if Carrick has this much faith in the youngster.