Highlights Sunderland turned down the chance to sign Amad Diallo in the summer, opting to wait until January when he is fully fit for a potential loan move.

The decision was justified by concerns over using a loan spot on an injured player and uncertainty about his return date.

While there may be other enticing offers, Sunderland is still in contention for Diallo's signature due to his positive experience at the club last season.

Sunderland turned down the opportunity to sign Amad Diallo during the summer transfer window.

It has been reported by Sports Illustrated that the Black Cats are willing to wait until January until the player can get back up to full fitness.

Amad spent last season on loan at the Stadium of Light, where he became a crucial part of Tony Mowbray’s side.

The winger was the team’s top scorer as they finished sixth in their first campaign back in the Championship.

The 21-year-old contributed 13 goals and three assists, earning the club a play-off place before making his return to Old Trafford.

But an injury means he will be unavailable until potentially early November.

Were Sunderland right to turn down the chance to sign Amad Diallo?

Carlton Palmer believes that Sunderland were right to wait and see what Amad’s fitness situation is like in January.

While he praised the player’s performances for the Black Cats last season, he still thinks it would be a waste of a loan spot to have him rehabilitate his injury at Sunderland.

“Sunderland have opted to wait on Amad Diallo, they want him to do his rehabilitation at Man United and then in January look to re-sign him on loan once he has proved his fitness,” Palmer told Football League World.

“Amad was a revelation at Sunderland last season.

“Amad is not likely to be fit until early November.

“So it makes sense from Sunderland’s point of view.

“You are using up a loan on an injured player when you’re not sure when exactly he will be fit to play first team football.

“Of course Sunderland run the risk that if they are not in promotion contention, he may have more enticing offers.

“But the player enjoyed his time at Sunderland under Mowbray, so they will always be in contention for his signature.

“But right call [not to sign him] at this time, you need fit players who are available to you now.

“As a manager, you don’t have the luxury of looking two months down the line.”

Sunderland have made a positive start to this season, earning seven points from a possible 15 to sit ninth in the table.

The transfer window closed last week, meaning the team is now set in stone until the market reopens at the turn of the year.

Mowbray will be hoping to lead the team towards another promotion battle this season after an impressive sixth place finish in the previous campaign.

Next up for Sunderland is a clash away to QPR on 16 September.

Do Sunderland have a chance of signing Amad Diallo in January?

Much will depend on how Man United utilise the player once he gets back to full fitness.

Early November will be right in the thick of a very busy part of the season for the Premier League side as they will also be competing in the Champions League group stages at this point.

This could afford Amad an opportunity in the first team squad at Old Trafford, and if he is getting regular game time in Erik ten Hag’s side then it’s unlikely he will be put out on loan.

However, he has a fondness for Sunderland after his time on loan there last year, so perhaps the Championship side will be his priority if another move is to be agreed in January.