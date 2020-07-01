‘It makes perfect sense’ – Nottingham Forest eyeing up move for 24-year-old: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

According to 24Sports, via Nottinghamshire Live, Nottingham Forest are interested in signing APOEL Nicosia defender Nicholas Ioannou this summer.

The 24-year-old – a former Manchester United youth prospect – is said to be open to leaving APOEL this summer, with Forest said to be keen on signing the centre-back.

Here, the FLW team discuss this potential signing for Sabri Lamouchi’s Forest…

George Harbey

It makes perfect sense.

Michael Dawson has signed up for another year at the City Ground, but I don’t think any Forest fan would expect him to play a lot next term, especially if they reach the Premier League.

Michael Hefele and Yohan Benalouane’s futures on Trentside look uncertain, too, so the arrival of a young, hungry centre-half would be very much welcomed at the City Ground.

Ioannou is clearly a talent having come through the ranks at Old Trafford at Manchester United, and he has played plenty of games at both club and international level since then.

It’s an interesting one, and it’s a very Forest signing.

Jacob Potter

He could be a solid addition to the Nottingham Forest team.

Ioannou has experience of playing at a high level in Europe with APOEL, and he’s also been capped numerous times for the Cyprus national team.

Forest certainly need additional depth in the heart of defence if they’re to be promoted into the Premier League this season, and I think Ioannou would be a strong enough addition to their squad.

With Joe Worrall also being linked with a summer move away from The City Ground, it will be a no-brainer for Sabri Lamouchi to target reinforcements heading into the summer transfer window.

His lack of experience in English football might be a slight concern, but on the whole, I think he’s more than good enough to make the step up to the demands of either the Championship or Premier League.

George Dagless

I guess the thinking here is that Michael Dawson isn’t going to be playing forever and they’ll need a new centre-back to come in.

Tobias Figueiredo and Joe Worrall are good players but it makes sense to keep the depth in the squad high and if Dawson is winding down his playing career in the next season or so, a new face will be needed in that area.

Ioannou has good pedigree being an international and playing for APOEL who are regularly seen in European competition, whilst he was also on the books at Man Utd.

Forest’s owners know that area of the world well, too, so homework will have been done and I’d suggest it could be a decent signing.

Ned Holmes

I really like this move from a Forest perspective.

It seems like Lamouchi is looking to continue to freshen up his options at centre-back and bring in more options to allow them to offload some dead weight.

There are question marks over how much of an impact Dawson can have, meaning more support is needed for Worrall and Figueiredo.

The 24-year-old has great pedigree, having come through the Man United academy, and has developed into a really solid and versatile defender.

He’s featured regularly for Apoel over the past few years, helping them win the Cypriot title on numerous occasions, and has featured for them in European competitions.

The defender has outlined his ambition to return to England and to play in the Championship in the past, so this move could happen.