“It makes a whole load of sense” – Middlesbrough fan pundit reacts as Brighton transfer agreement edges closer

Middlesbrough are set to finally address a problem position in their team in the next few days with the signing of Brighton & Hove Albion centre-back Matt Clarke.

According to The Telegraph’s John Percy, Boro have agreed a deal with the Seagulls for the 25-year-old worth an initial £2.25 million, and he was set for a medical on Teesside on Tuesday afternoon.

Following his arrival at Brighton in 2019 from Portsmouth, Clarke failed to play a single competitive game for the club, instead spending three seasons out on loan at Derby County and West Bromwich Albion.

Having been named Player of the Year at both clubs during his time away, Clarke will now find a new permanent home at the Riverside Stadium and he will end Chris Wilder’s search for a left-sided centre-back to add more balance to his back three.

It is a much-needed acquisition for Boro and their FLW fan pundit Dana Malt is highly enthused about the arrival of the central defender.

“I’m surprised that Matt Clarke is only just becoming a Boro player to be honest,” Dana said.

“We were linked with him when he was at Derby, and it makes a whole load of sense to act on that past interest.

“He’s a left-footed central defender, which is what Chris Wilder has spoken about needing, he’s comfortable with the ball at his feet, and he’s good aerially as well, which is something that Boro have struggled with so far this season, particularly with some of the goals that we have conceded – plus he’s available.

“So, it’s a very good move, especially after having lost out on Jacob Greaves due to his new contract at Hull, and Matt Clarke is a good player.

“In four of the last five seasons he’s picked up the club’s Player of the Year award (for who he was playing for at the time) so hopefully he can continue that trend at Middlesbrough and be a really successful signing.

“This could be a really important piece of business for Boro because we are lacking depth in that area and we are lacking quality as well, so I am very happy with the signing of Matt Clarke.”

The Verdict

It speaks volumes that Clarke has won the Player of the Season award at Portsmouth, Derby and West Brom in recent years, so he’s definitely doing something right on the pitch.

With the defenders that Brighton have on their books though, Clarke was always going to find it difficult to break into Graham Potter’s plans, and it perhaps could be the case that the 25-year-old is a top Championship defender but not a Premier League one.

We won’t know that of course until Clarke gets his chance in the top flight, and he will be hoping to get that with Boro, who will need to overturn their shoddy start to the campaign.

With a bit more balance in the back-line now though due to the addition of a left-sided player in Clarke, Chris Wilder’s side may now look a bit more solid in the weeks to come, and Clarke could be the catalyst for future success.