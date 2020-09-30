‘It makes a lot of sense’ – Cardiff City eye Nottingham Forest transfer raid: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Cardiff City have joined QPR in the mix to sign Albert Adomah from Nottingham Forest, according to TEAMtalk.

Adomah was, of course, on loan with the Bluebirds last season, but saw that spell cut short after only nine games in controversial circumstances.

The 32-year-old winger isn’t getting a chance with Forest across the Championship, which has both Cardiff and QPR alerted that there might be a deal to be done.

Our writers discuss his potential move back to Cardiff…

Jacob Potter

You can understand their thinking behind this one.

Adomah put in some strong performances for Cardiff City in his loan spell with the club in the 2019/20 season.

He is surely going to be one of the players to leave Nottingham Forest before the summer transfer window closes, as he’s not going to be getting anywhere near their starting XI whilst Sabri Lamouchi is in charge.

The Reds already have better options than Adomah in their squad, and he’s definitely a player they should look to move on in the near future.

Cardiff could be the ideal destination for him as well, as they look to add much-needed depth to their team.

Adomah has already shown what he can do when at his best, having provided 15 assists in the 2017/18 season for Aston Villa in the Championship, and the Bluebirds will be hoping that they can see similar performances from the winger if he arrives at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Sam Rourke

I can see why.

Adomah enjoyed a decent loan stint at Cardiff City last season, and offers a real direct, pacy threat on the flank for the Bluebirds.

The 32-year-old comes jam-packed full of Championship experience and would offer some more depth to Cardiff’s wide areas.

In truth, the club do already possess a number of handy widemen with Sheyi Ojo, Junior Hoilett and Josh Murphy among those contending for starting berths – but Adomah can come in and offer a direct challenge to the aforementioned trio.

There wouldn’t need to be too much of an embedding process for Adomah at Cardiff either, so if a deal did materialise, you’d expect him to hit the ground running.

If a financially sound deal can be met here, it makes sense from a Cardiff perspective.

George Harbey

It makes a lot of sense.

Adomah made a real difference when he joined Cardiff in January last term, and the injection of his pace and energy really helped Neil Harris’ side push for the top-six and cement their place in the play-offs.

He’s obviously getting older and probably isn’t the same player he was a few years ago, but he’s still a useful option to have and Cardiff need to bring in some wide players, especially given the recent departure of Nathaniel Mendez-Laing.

He isn’t likely to cost a lot, either, given that he’s fallen out of favour under Sabri Lamouchi and is nowhere near the Frenchman’s plans, so it’s a move that makes sense for both parties as Forest desperately need to trim their squad.

He needs regular game time, and he did well there last season. It’s a no-brainer.