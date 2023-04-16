Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore admitted it did seem as though Burton Albion were hungrier than his side in their 3-2 defeat to the Brewers on Saturday.

Can Sheffield Wednesday still win automatic promotion?

After a 23-game club-record run that dominated much of the campaign, it seemed inevitable that the Owls would secure an automatic return to the Championship. However, the wheels have fallen off in recent weeks, with Moore’s side going six without victory until they beat Accrington on Easter Monday.

Yet, they didn’t build on that, as Wednesday were deservedly beaten by Burton. That loss has left the side one and two points behind the top two, whilst both Ipswich and Plymouth have a game in hand.

Therefore, it’s out of their hands, and supporters were furious with the performance against the Brewers, considering what was at stake.

And, speaking to Yorkshire Live, Moore acknowledged those complaints were fair, as he questioned his players following the significant setback.

“Whether it's a lapse of concentration, misjudgement of the ball. But to concede straight from a corner and then concede direct from a free-kick just wasn't us. The penalty for us came too little too late for us to gain any momentum. As I said to the players, if you don't perform, you can't expect to win. We didn't perform today so how can you expect to win?

“It could have been [Burton wanting it more] because they won the game. It's as simple as that, it's easy. They've won the game. So did they want it more than us? It looks that way because they've won the game.”

Moore needs a response

The table suggests that Wednesday have it all to do to go up in the top two, although it should be noted that the sides above them do have some difficult fixtures, so they can’t just give up.

As well as that, regardless of whether the Owls finish in the top two, they will want to end the season on a high, so they go into the play-offs in high spirits. There’s no doubt the mood is low around the club, and the only way that changes is by winning games.

So, it’s now down to the players to show they have a good mentality when they face an awkward trip to Bristol Rovers in the week. And, Moore needs to look at himself too, as some decisions have been questionable, and he needs to get the team selection right moving forward.